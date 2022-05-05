A six-parcel a 12South church site long eyed for redevelopment and that recently sold for $5.5 million has changed ownership hands again — this time for $10 million.
The new owner of the property, located at 2206-2220 12th Ave. S., is New York-based Turnbridge Equities.
The seller was Nashville-based Cottage Partners. Led by managing partner Richard Bacon, Cottage Partners paid $5.5 million for the property, as the Post reported in late April. Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church was the seller (read here).
The property sits at the northern edge of the 12South commercial district and is being eyed for redevelopment.
Turnbridge Equities has enlisted Nashville-based Dryden Architecture + Design in the effort.
Officials with Turnbridge, which was founded in 2015 and also operates offices in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Miami and Austin, could not be reached for comment. The Turnbridge website shows 21 employees and a portfolio of 22 properties, with none located in Tennessee.
Images released 12 months ago show four buildings offering retail, restaurant, office and garage parking spaces. Turnbridge seemingly will implement that design plan.
