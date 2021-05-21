Two local franchisees affiliated with Primrose Schools, a national chain of early childhood education facilities, are eyeing a roughly 85-year-old church near 12South for what will be their third area location.
Amy James and Susan Davis have the property under contract with owner Greater Christ Temple Church Inc. and hope to close on the acquisition by year’s end. The address is 2400 10th Ave. S., with the brick church building sitting catty-corner for Waverly Belmont Elementary School.
James told the Post the goal is to have the site rezoned in the fall, with interior renovations starting in early 2022. The Metro Planning Commission will vote June 24 on a request the commission apply a neighborhood landmark overlay district to property.
Greater Christ Temple Church has owned the property since 1971, according to Metro records. Designed in a traditional manner, the church building is believed to have been constructed in 1935, at one time, served as the home of Waverly Place United Methodist Church, which is now Forrest Hills United Methodist Church.
James and Davis will acquire the property with Gina Emmanuel, James’ sister and a principal with Nashville-based Centric Architecture. However, only James and Davis (who own Primrose School of Brentwood and Primrose Schools of Nashville Midtown) will own the business. The greater Nashville area is home to eight Primrose Schools.
The women are not disclosing the price they will pay for the 1.1-acre property.
James said Emmanuel and Centric will handle the interior design, with the traditional building’s exterior to remain very similar to its present form. The church building offers about 30,000 square feet.
“We have been working with the 12South neighbors to be sure our vision for our school aligns with their vision for their neighborhood,” she said.
Launched in 1982 with the first location in Marietta, Georgia, Primrose Schools now oversees more than 400 schools in 29 states. Its nonprofit foundation has donated more than $3.5 million to national child-focus charities such as Save the Children, Children’s Miracle Network and Ronald McDonald Charities.
James said she and Davis expect the future Primose to employ about 50 faculty and staff and house approximately 350 students (six weeks old to kindergarten).
“We believe that Primrose can add to any community by teaching children to be lifelong learners and to be good citizens within their community,” she said. “The need for childcare is huge in Nashville, and we hope to be able to bring Primrose’s balanced curriculum to more children in the 12South neighborhood soon.”
Tim Walker, Metro Historical Commission executive director, emailed the Post the following:
"It’s great to see this historic church building (or any landmark building) being adaptively rehabbed for its new use as the Primrose School. It’s important that buildings remain useful and viable; otherwise, they won’t be preserved for future generations.
