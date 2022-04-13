A mixed-use building located in 12South and home to Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has sold for $43.6 million — only 3.5 years after the property changed ownerships hands for $28.3 million.
The new owner of the four-story 12South Apartments, with an address of 2310 12th Ave. S., is an LLC affiliated with the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund. Based in New York, TIAA (formerly TIAA-CREF) had $1.4 million in assets under management at 2021’s end.
The seller was Atlanta-based development and real estate investment company TriBridge Residential. That entity — which co-developed with Nashville-based Stonehenge Real Estate Group and The Carlyle Group apartment complex Eleven North in the North Gulch — acquired the building in November 2018 for the aforementioned figure, as the Post reported at the time.
The seller in that deal was an entity that included H.G. Hill Realty Co. and Southeast Venture, both based locally and which co-developed the site with 12South Flats. SEV designed the building.
In addition to Jeni’s, 12South Apartments (formerly 12South Flats) is home to restaurant Josephine, retailers Emerson Grace, Vinnie Louise and Hero Boutique; and 90 apartments located on floors two and three.
Notwithstanding the one level of retail space, which distort the per-unit price, the deal is the approximate equivalent of about $484,500 per apartment unit. For comparison and in January, downtown’s 1200 Broadway sold for what was believed to be a per-residence equivalent of more than $600,000. But because that tower offers a significant amount of non-residential space, the per-unit mark is challenging to calculate, industry officials told the Post.
The 1200 Broadway and 12South Apartments per-unit figures compare to the then-record of $442,000 per unit, a price set in December 2021 when Washington, D.C.-based WhyHotel paid $140.1 million for downtown’s 317-unit mixed-use tower The SoBro (read here). That mark was well more than the previous local per-residence highs in the mid-to-upper $300,000s.
Of note, the aforementioned TriBridge co-developed with Stockbridge Capital Group a Germantown site with the $65 million multi-building project called Hammer Mill. The urban node includes the adaptively reused historic warehouse that accommodates multiple restaurants from Atlanta-based chef Ford Fry and 255-unit apartment building The Griff.
