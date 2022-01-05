Nashville-based Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has acquired the U.S. rights of Sancuso — billed as the first and only FDA-approved prescription patch to help prevent nausea and vomiting in patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment — from Japan's Kyowa Kirin Inc. for $13.5 million.
Cumberland will assume full commercial responsibility for Sancuso, including marketing, distribution, manufacturing and medical support, according to a release. The company paid $13.5 million at the closing table but is also responsible for paying the seller up to $3.5 million in milestone and tiered royalties of up to 10 percent on net sales in the United States.
“In 2020 there were nearly two million new cases of cancer in the U.S. and each year over half a million Americans undergo chemotherapy, with many suffering from the side effects of their treatment," Cumberland CEO A.J. Kazimi said in the release. "With Sancuso, patients are given a simple, easy-to-apply preventative solution that doesn’t require swallowing any pills — which can be difficult for patients experiencing nausea."
Sancuso netted more than $14 million in sales in the United States in 2020, according to the release. Kyowa, which operates its U.S. headquarters in Bedminster, New Jersey, will retain international rights to the medication, under terms of the deal.
"We believe that Cumberland is well positioned to optimize the value of the brand and ensure that this unique product continues to deliver important therapeutic benefits to oncology patients,” Gary Zieziula, president of Kyowa Kirin North America, said in the release.
The announcement comes as the publicly-traded biopharma firm announced in November it will move to Midtown's Broadwest from its current office at 2525 West End this year (read here).
Founded in Nashville in 1999, Cumberland supports a portfolio of FDA-approved specialty pharmaceuticals for hospital acute care, gastroenterology and rheumatoid arthritis. Shares of the company (Ticker: CPIX) were down slightly in mid-morning trading Wednesday.
