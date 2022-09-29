New York-based coworking and studio space provider Kreate Hub is on a mission to become a community incubator and workspace for artistic entrepreneurs after opening its Nashville location at the beginning of September.
Owners Dan Herdoon and Alison Herdoon bought the former Gibson Guitar headquarters building located at 309 Plus Park Boulevard in 2021 to expand their business. Gibson moved its headquarters from the airport-area building to Cummins Station in SoBro in 2019.
Other Kreate Hub locations currently include the Bronx and Philadelphia.
“We continue to expand because there are so many entrepreneurs out there that need something like this,” Alison Herdoon said. “So why not expand, but we need to do it in a calculated way. We want to truly do it and make it about each community.”