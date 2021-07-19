Senior living communities are sitting in the embers of a pandemic that financially ruined them. And in the years leading up to a massive shift for demand in services, the industry is positioned toward consolidation.
In a survey conducted by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, more than half of nursing homes and assisted living communities say they are operating at a loss — and only one quarter are confident they will make it through the next year.
Don Bivacca, managing director of Healthcare Management Partners and CEO of HMP Senior Solutions, says changed Medicare reimbursement — prior to COVID-19 — alongside higher costs associated with staffing, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other expenses during the pandemic have put a strain on senior care facility budgets.
Occupancy in senior living facilities in the past year has dropped more than 20 percentage points for most communities, slashing margins that typically run at less than 1 percent, as federal relief dollars try to stop the bleeding.
Big players in the industry — like locally-based National HealthCare Corp. and Brookdale Senior Living — are on a financially healthier foot, having the back-end support and economic vitality smaller chains or independent facilities do not possess.
In their first quarter earnings call, officials with Brookdale, which operates more than 400 (mainly assisted-living) facilities across the U.S., said they are beginning to see occupancy rebound as referrals pick back up and staffing and PPE expenses begin to wane. As their margins improve, company leadership said, merger and acquisition prospects are on the table.
“We are seeing a massive consolidation within the industry,” Bivacca said, “where we will have a lot of these two- and three- and four-home owners look to try to affiliate or sell to the bigger players like Brookdale that has scale and capacity and has a balance sheet to help us through the next six months to a year to get into this new paradigm of what an assisted living facility really looks like.”
This will be necessary, according to the survey and industry experts. The nursing home industry is expected to lose $94 billion over the course of the pandemic, and more than 1,800 facilities are at risk of closing. Not to mention, thousands of new facilities are still under construction as the industry braces for an expected surge in demand by 2030.
“That AHCA/NCAL survey is a wake-up call,” Bivacca said. “Hopefully, for legislators, they will get some traction to further review — as we continue to spend trillions of dollars on this and that and the other thing — that we make sure that we don’t exclude our vulnerable senior populations.”
