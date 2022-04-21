Tractor Supply Company announced first quarter results Thursday, with year-over-year earnings topping estimates.
According to a release, the Brentwood-based retailer recorded earnings of $1.65 per share, an increase of 6.5 percent compared to the Q1 mark of 2021, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40.
Net sales of about $3.02 billion were up 8.3 percent year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.9 billion.
Comparable store sales increased 5.2 percent, as compared to an increase of 38.6 percent in the prior year's first quarter. TSCO reports comparable store sales for 2022’s first quarter were driven by comparable average ticket growth of 6.7 percent and a decline in comparable average transaction count of 1.4 percent.
"The Tractor Supply team delivered strong results with another quarter of record sales and earnings despite having a difficult comparison from last year’s record sales, ongoing supply chain constraints and the Omicron surge,” Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply = president and chief executive officer, said in the release.
Tractor Supply shares (Ticker: TSCO) were trading at $218.93 at mid-afternoon, down 0.98 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.