Shares of Tractor Supply Company traded robustly — at a volume more than twice the average number — Thursday after the Brentwood-based rural lifestyle retailer reported positive fourth-quarter 2021 results.
Tractor Supply’s earnings of $1.93 per share were up 17.7 percent compared to the figure of the same period in 2020, surpassing the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.84.
According to a company release, net sales for the reporting period increased 15.3 percent year over year to $3.31 million, with fourth quarter comparable store sales up 12.7 percent.
Tractor Supply gross profit increased 12.6 percent to $1.12 billion — up from $995.5 million in 2020’s fourth quarter.
The release notes the company increased its quarterly dividend by 77 percent to $0.92 per share and authorized additional share repurchases of $2 billion.
“The combination of the strong cash generation of Tractor Supply’s business and our board’s confidence in our outlook positions us to return capital to shareholders through the largest dividend increase in our history and an expanded share repurchase authorization,” Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “We believe we are well positioned to continue to drive profitable growth and enhance value for our shareholders.”
Shares of Tractor Supply (Ticker: TSCO) finished regular-hours trading Thursday up 1.03 percent, with almost 1.67 million shares changing hands. The daily average volume for the company is 722,482.
