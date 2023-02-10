Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 5.03.16 PM.png

Hal Lawton

Locally based retailer Tractor Supply will have new board leadership in the coming months.

The farm equipment and supply company announced that board chair Cynthia Jamison will step off the board following the annual shareholder meeting in May. She first joined the board in 2002 and her decision not to run for reelection “is not due to any disagreement” with Tractor Supply, the company said. Jamison has been board chair since 2014 and previously worked for an executive services firm.