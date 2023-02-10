Locally based retailer Tractor Supply will have new board leadership in the coming months.
The farm equipment and supply company announced that board chair Cynthia Jamison will step off the board following the annual shareholder meeting in May. She first joined the board in 2002 and her decision not to run for reelection “is not due to any disagreement” with Tractor Supply, the company said. Jamison has been board chair since 2014 and previously worked for an executive services firm.
The board has tapped Edna Morris, subject to her reelection, to succeed Jamison as chair. Morris has been on the board since 2004 and is CEO of Greenville, S.C.-based Range Restaurant Group.
Additionally, Thomas Kingsbury has stepped down from the Tractor Supply board due to his appointment as CEO of Kohl’s Corporation. Rather than add to the board to fill the vacancies left by Kingsbury and Jamison, Tractor Supply will see its oversight group shrink to eight members.
Meanwhile, Tractor Supply has agreed to retain CEO Hal Lawton until 2026. His contract with the company expired last month, and a new agreement includes three one-year terms running through February 2026. Lawton, previously president of Macy’s, took over at Tractor Supply at the start of 2020.
“Hal and the team have delivered strong financial performance including record revenue and profitability in 2022,” Morris said. “He has proven to be a strategic and innovative leader with a deep passion for and commitment to Tractor Supply’s mission and values. The board of directors is excited for Hal to continue to lead the business into the future and execute on our strategy.”
Tractor Supply has more than 2,000 stores in 49 states and is headquartered in Brentwood. The company reported revenues of $4.01 billion in the fourth quarter, beating projections by more than 3 percent.