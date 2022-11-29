Nashville-based teledentistry company SmileDirectClub could see its stock shares pulled from the Nasdaq stock exchange if share prices don’t increase in the coming months.
The company, which went public in 2019, reported shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday that the Nasdaq recently warned SDC about its low share prices. The letter from Nasdaq noted that SDC shares had traded below $1 for 30 consecutive days, meaning that the company is not in compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement.
SDC shares remain active on the Nasdaq exchange. In order to regain compliance, SDC shares must close trading at or above $1 for 10 consecutive days before May 17. The company could be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period after that deadline.
“The Company intends to resolve the situation and consider available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and continue listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
SDC shares were trading at $0.59 on Monday afternoon, pegging the company’s market capitalization at less than $250 million. That marks a serious fall from 2018, when the then-private company raised $380 million at a reported $3.2 billion valuation, and from 2019, when the company’s shares were initially listed at $23. SDC shares have not closed above $10 since April 2021.