Nashville-based teledentistry company SmileDirectClub could see its stock shares pulled from the Nasdaq stock exchange if share prices don’t increase in the coming months.

The company, which went public in 2019, reported shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday that the Nasdaq recently warned SDC about its low share prices. The letter from Nasdaq noted that SDC shares had traded below $1 for 30 consecutive days, meaning that the company is not in compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement.