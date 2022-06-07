Nashville-based SmileDirectClub has named its interim chief financial officer, Troy Crawford, to the position permanently.
The appointment was effective Monday, almost exactly five months after he was named to the position in an interim capacity. He replaces former CFO Kyle Wailes, who left the teledentistry company to lead local health startup Wellvana.
Previously, Crawford was SmileDirectClub’s chief accounting officer, a position he formerly held at video game retailer GameStop. According to regulatory filings, Crawford’s annual base salary is $550,000 with an annual bonus opportunity of half that sum, plus stock awards and other benefits.
“After a national search, we determined our best candidate was already in house and are pleased to officially appoint Troy to the SmileDirectClub leadership team,” SmileDirectClub CEO and Chairman David Katzman said in a release. “In his interim CFO role, Troy demonstrated financial discipline and focus, among many other instrumental skills, to drive our plans for improved business performance and near-term profitability. We look forward to his continued contributions as we address our tremendous untapped market opportunity and deliver future growth and value for our shareholders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.