SmileDirect Club stock value took a roller coaster ride of sorts this week — ending Friday’s session on a high note — following the Nashville-based company’s announcement Monday it is suspending operations in Mexico and seven other international markets.
The move is being made in an effort to save $120 million this year (read more here). Of note, the announcement seemingly contributed, in part, to five straight trading days that saw the oral health care provider’s stock value, at the close of those sessions, having either surged or dipped 5 percent or more compared to the figures of each previous day.
On Tuesday, for example, the shares were up about 25 percent at one point, The Motley Fool reported. That same day, SmileDirect Club — and following the announcement of the international operations suspensions — saw about 28.37 million shares change hands. Its daily average for the past three months is about 10 million shares.
At the end of Friday’s regular trading session, SmileDirect Club stock (Ticker: SDC) sat at $2.41 per share, up a robust 11 percent.
For context, from 1999 to 2019, stocks of companies listed on the S&P 500 moved between, on average, 1 percent down and 1 percent up each day for 70 percent of the days.
