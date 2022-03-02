Nashville-based Ryman Hospitality Properties has named a new chief financial officer and added its president to the board of directors.
Mark Fioravanti is giving up his post as CFO but maintaining his role as president of the firm. Last month, he was added to the board. The transition also means he is adding additional management responsibilities, including oversight of the company’s entertainment business, according to a regulatory filing.
Jennifer Hutcheson, meanwhile, has been promoted to CFO. She will continue to serve in her old roles as corporate controller and chief accounting officer.
The changes were effective March 1. Colin Reed remains CEO.
Fioravanti joined RHP in 2002 after nine years with casino operator Harrah’s Entertainment. He has held multiple finance and marketing roles at Ryman Hospitality and has been president of the company since 2015.
Hutcheson has been with Ryman Hospitality since 2004, holding a progression of accounting and financial roles.
Ryman Hospitality reported revenues of more than $377 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, beating estimates by more than 18 percent. In 2021, the company announced plans to acquire for $260 million the mixed-use entertainment complex in Austin home to Austin City Limits, a deal that is expected to close by the end of this month.
