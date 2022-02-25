Ryman Hospitality Properties has reported quarterly and annual earnings, with the hospitality lodging real estate investment trust having seen quarterly funds from operations of $0.94 per share.
The FFO mark topped by 5.62 percent the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.89 per share and compares to a loss of $0.56 per share recorded for Q4 2020. The figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.
Over the last four quarters, the Nashville-based company has surpassed consensus FFO estimates three times.
In addition, RHP posted revenues of $377.43 million for the quarter, surpassing the Zacks consensus estimate mark by 18.18 percent. For Q4 2020, the company saw revenues of $126.52 million.
RHP has topped consensus revenue estimates three times over the last four quarters, Zacks reports.
Of note, RHP last year announced its intentions to acquire for $260 million Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment complex in Austin home to Austin City Limits. That transaction (read here) is expected to close by the end of the current quarter.
“We believe that our fourth quarter and full year performance has demonstrated once again that we have built a powerful and nimble business positioned to thrive in the face of uncertainty,” Colin Reed, RHP chairman and CEO, said in a company release.
Ryman Hospitality Properties shares (Ticker: RHP) were trading at $91.60, up 0.95 percent, at mid-day. Zacks reports the shares have lost about 4.7 percent of their since 2022’s start, versus the S&P 500's decline of 11.3 percent.
