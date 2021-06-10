Ryman Hospitality Properties executives expect the company to turn cash flow positive this month, ending a streak started by the arrival of COVID-19.
Nashville-based Ryman Hospitality was slammed by client cancellations starting early last year and eventually saw 2.4 million room nights of business be pulled in 2020, with more tacked (albeit at a rapidly slowing pace) on this year. About 64 percent of that activity has since been rebooked and execs noted that new bookings overtook rebookings in April and accounted for 54 percent of all business put on the books in May.
In an update this week to investors, Ryman leaders said the cash burn at the owner of the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center and its sister properties around the country has been improving this spring as the economy reopens. Chairman and CEO Colin Reed and his team had previously expected cash burn to be between $10 million and $13 million per month — and were in that range in April — but went through only about $8 million in May and expect to end June with a little more cash on hand than they had after Memorial Day.
Another encouraging sign for Ryman — which lost $461 million in 2020 and another $117 million in Q1 of this year — is that sales leads for its core group meetings business in May tracked ahead of where they were in 2019. In January and February, that measure was trailing 2019 by 70 percent and 54 percent, respectively.
Shares of Ryman (Ticker: RHP) were essentially flat Thursday afternoon at about $78.90. Year to date, they’ve risen more than 20 percent.
