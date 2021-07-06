An influential adviser to large investors says shareholders should back Genesco’s board members in their tussle with an activist investor making a second run at the retailer.
A team of analysts at Institutional Shareholder Services says the push for major changes by Legion Partners Asset Management, which controls nearly 6 percent of Nashville-based Genesco’s shares, comes with some valid questions but that the investor’s four board candidates don’t appear to be a better option than the incumbent directors, including a quartet of recently elected members that includes former Tractor Supply CEO Greg Sandfort.
"We are gratified that after a comprehensive review and analysis, ISS recommended that shareholders vote 'FOR ALL' of Genesco's highly qualified directors for reelection at our upcoming Annual Meeting," Genesco chair, president and CEO Mimi Vaughn said in a release. "In its recommendation, ISS clearly recognizes that the skills and experience of our directors are essential to the continued execution of our footwear focused strategy, which is producing clear and positive results, and that Legion's nominees would not bring anything new or additive to our Board. This endorsement from a leading proxy advisory firm underscores our strong belief that we have the right Board and strategy in place, and that we are well-positioned to succeed and enhance long-term shareholder value in a rapidly evolving retail landscape."
The ISS analysts do take note of some of the points the Legion team — which briefly gained a board beachhead in 2018 before a few months later selling its Genesco stake at the time — has made during the parties’ war of words of the past few months. Genesco’s valuation metrics, they say, have consistently trailed those of many peers and its margins are falling. ISS also says the company’s recent election of the new board members — who they say are bringing relevant skills and experiences to the table — “was clearly reactive to the dissident’s campaign.”
But the analysts also say it’s not clear that Legion’s four candidates can contribute more substantively to Genesco’s strategic needs than the company’s current directors. It’s better, they recommend, to stick with the Genesco board but “pay close attention” to how the company’s valuation and performance fare in the coming year. And the ISS team raises an eyebrow about both Legion’s late-in-the-game emphasis on sustainability issues — that topic, it says, “is not a talisman to brandish at the last moment” — and the investor’s longer-term intentions.
“By its own admission, there were problems of valuation, corporate structure, and cost structure that Legion saw clearly in its first campaign in 2018, but chose to exit its position to pursue another investment,” the ISS team wrote last week. “Under the present circumstances, is difficult to see what would rule out this campaign serving as a sequel to the first.”
Shares of Genesco (Ticker: GCO) were trading at $59.51 (down 3.2 percent) as of mid-day Tuesday and closed last week at $62.74, down slightly from the mark of the prior Friday. Year to date, they have more than doubled as the economy has emerged from the COVID pandemic, growing the company’s market capitalization to about $940 million.
“Legion Partners urges Genesco shareholders to continue to focus on the need for further boardroom change following the contradictory report issued by ISS," Legion Managing Directors Chris Kiper and Ted White said in a release. "We question how ISS can repeatedly acknowledge Genesco’s many years of financial and operational underperformance, but then recommend shareholders vote to elect all of the long-tenured directors on management’s card. We contend this conflicting recommendation sends a terrible message: an insular and underperforming board of directors can avoid accountability when a sizable shareholder nominates by simply enacting incremental, unilateral refreshments."
