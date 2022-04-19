Pinnacle Financial has announced quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share, a number that tops the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 per share.
According to a company release, the figure compares to earnings of $1.61 per share from the same quarter in 2021.
Zacks Equity Research notes the quarterly report represents an “earnings surprise” of 3.12 percent. Similarly, Pinnacle in Q4 2021 was expected to post earnings of $1.56 per share and then recorded earnings of $1.70, an 8.97 percent differential.
In addition, Pinnacle noted in the release it saw Paycheck Protection Program income for the period of $10.8 million, compared to $23 million in the first quarter of 2021. PPP loans as of March 31 were $157.2 million, down from $371.1 million at Dec. 31, 2021, and $2.2 billion at March 31, 2021.
Income from the Nashville-based bank company’s sale of residential mortgage loans amounted to $4.1 million during the year’s first quarter, compared to $13.7 million during the same period of last year.
"In our view, the economic landscape remains fragile," Terry Turner, Pinnacle president and chief executive officer, said in the release. "Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the various economic sanctions enacted in response are likely to continue to weigh on our economy. The full impact of the ongoing supply chain issues, inflation, inverted yield curves and a potential recession are as yet unknown.
“Our response thus far has been to seek to protect tangible book value, to initiate a number of targeted loan portfolio reviews — including our COVID-impacted and commercial real estate portfolios — and to heighten our diligence on cybersecurity and fraud detection,” he added.
The report follows Pinnacle’s having acquired on March 1 the remaining equity of JB&B Capital, a Knoxville-based commercial equipment leasing business, in a cash transaction. Pinnacle had previously acquired 20 percent of JB&B's equity in 2017.
Pinnacle has surpassed the Zacks consensus earnings per share estimates each of the last four quarters.
