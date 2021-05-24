Pinnacle Financial Partners executives are adding to their footprint in Atlanta with several veteran financial advisors and an office in that city’s Buckhead neighborhood.
Pinnacle hired its area leaders in Atlanta in late 2019 and has since steadily added others to its team in the South’s largest city, which is based in the Riverwood area. On Monday, executives said they will soon begin construction a few miles away on 5,000 square feet of office space on the first floor of a nine-story building on Peachtree Street near the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority’s Buckhead station.
Rob Garcia, Pinnacle’s Atlanta president, said Buckhead “is a natural fit for us and convenient to any number of businesses and homes.”
Garcia also has added to his team a trio of experienced business bankers, one of whom will work from the Buckhead office once it opens. They are:
• Martin Small, who has 39 years of experience, most recently at what it now Truist as a senior commercial relationship manager. Before that, he worked at Georgia Federal Bank, the former First Union and Wachovia organizations, Wells Fargo and Regions.
• Bobby Oliver, who has moved from Cadence Bank, where he was an executive vice president, and brings with him 34 years of financial services experience. Before his nine years at Cadence, Oliver worked seven years at Bank of America and also spent time at DZ Bank and PriceWaterhouseCoopers.
• Aaron Binion, who has 17 years of experience in financial services and comes from CenterState Bank, where he was a commercial relationship manager. Before that, he worked at BB&T and SunTrust — the two organizations that joined forces to form Truist — after starting his banking career at Capitol City Bank & Trust. He will work from the Buckhead office.
Pinnacle runs 115 offices in Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia and Atlanta and finished the first quarter with $35.3 billion in assets. The company’s shares (Ticker: PNFP) were changing hands Monday afternoon at $91.50. Year to date, they’ve risen more than 40 percent, pushing the company’s market value to nearly $7 billion.
