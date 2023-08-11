The Vanderbilt Center for Technology Transfer and Commercialization generated a record $96 million in licensing revenue during the 2023 fiscal year.
According to a release, the figure eclipsed last year’s then-record income totals for the CTTC and is the largest amount generated through technology licensing in any year since CTTC’s establishment in 1991.
Vanderbilt set another record in FY23 by completing 100 license agreements with industry. This is the first time the university reached triple digits for licensing transactions for Vanderbilt technologies, the release notes.
“These record highs are a testament to our incredibly innovative and productive Vanderbilt faculty as well as to the tireless efforts of Alan Bentley, Chris Rowe and their team members to translate new discoveries and inventions to communities of practice through industry partnerships, licensing, start-ups and more,” Vanderbilt vice provost for research and innovation Padma Raghavan said in the release.
“Even more exciting, this is just the beginning: With new university investments in faculty-initiated startups and additional programs that we’ll be launching later this year, Vanderbilt researchers are poised to drive even greater levels of impact.”
CoreCivic Q2 ‘better than’ expected
CoreCivic has reported second quarter net income of $14.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with net income in the second quarter of 2022 of $10.6 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.
According to a release, the Brentwood correctional facilities operator saw Q2 EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $71.8 million, compared with $71.1 million in the same period of the previous year.
CoreCivic total revenue for the quarter was $463.7 million. For comparison, the company’s total revenue for Q2 2022 was $456.7 million.
Funds from operations for the quarter was $39 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. This compares to $34.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.
“Our second quarter financial results were better than our forecast and we are increasing our financial outlook for the year,” Damon Hininger, CoreCivic president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “We are increasing our financial outlook despite the challenging labor market, above average inflation and a higher interest rate environment.
i3 Verticals sees year-over-year revenue increase
i3 Verticals has reported third quarter revenue of $93.9 million, an increase of 16.6 percent over the mark of the prior year's Q3.
According to a release, the Nashville electronic payment solutions software company saw Q3 EBITDA of $25.3 million, an increase of 26 percent over the figure of 2022’s third quarter.
Revenue for the nine months ended June 30 was $273.8 million, an increase of 17.7 percent over the number of the prior year's first nine months.
“As each quarter goes by, we have improved our position with recurring revenue sources, such as software as a service revenue, which grew 20 percent year over year. Greg Daily, i3 Verticals chair and CEO, said in the release. “Overall, revenue from recurring sources grew 17 percent.”
Dallas boutique jet service provider now flying via BNA
Dallas-based boutique jet service provider JSX has launched flights from Nashville International Airport, connecting BNA to airports in Dallas, Westchester County (north of New York City) and Destin, Fla.
According to a release, JSX offers customers a chance to check in just 20 minutes before departure.
Regular flights between BNA and Dallas Love Field will operate seven days a week, with two flights a day. Introductory fares start at $289 one-way and include at least two checked bags (weight/size restrictions apply), onboard cocktails, internet and snacks.
Regular flights between BNA and Westchester County Airport will operate seven days a week, with two flights a day. Introductory fares start at $279 one-way.
Seasonal flights between BNA and Destin Executive Airport will operate five days a week with one flight a day on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Introductory fares start at $189 one-way
“Nashville is a natural fit for the seamless, elevated experience JSX brings to air travel,” JSX CEO Alex Wilcox said in the release. “For residents of the Music City and those headed there, our hop on jet service is the perfect way to get out of the airport and into the action without undue stress this busy summer season and beyond.”
Founded in 2016, JSX uses 30-seat Embraer aircraft. JetBlue and Qatar Airways are minority shareholders in the company.
Send info to wwiliams@nashvillepost.com.