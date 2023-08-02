Shares of Louisiana-Pacific were down about 13 percent Wednesday afternoon after the home construction products supplier released quarterly earnings that missed estimates.
According to a release, LP reported earnings of $0.55 per share, missing the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.19 per share a year ago. The figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.
Zacks reports the quarterly number is 14.06 percent below expectations.
A quarter ago, LP was expected to post earnings of $0.07 per share when it actually produced earnings of $0.34, delivering a surprise of 385.71 percent, according to Zacks.
Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times.
In addition, Louisiana-Pacific recorded revenues of $611 million for the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.56 percent. The figure compares to revenues of $1.13 billion for the same quarter in 2022.
The company has topped consensus revenue estimates just once over the last four quarters, Zacks reports.
Said LP CEO Brad Southern in the release: "As the housing outlook continues to improve, I am confident that LP's strategy positions us well for long-term growth."
Louisiana-Pacific shares (Ticker: LPX) have added about 29.1 percent of value since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 19.2 percent, Zacks reports.
Harpeth Capital oversees organ donation companies deal
Nashville boutique investment banking company Harpeth Capital has announced it served as financial adviser to MediGO Inc. related to the company’s having been sold to CareDx Inc.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed in a release.
Headquartered in Baltimore, MediGO provides software related to organ donation. At the end of 2022, MediGO became a recipient of the National Kidney Foundation Innovation Fund Investment.
CareDx, based in Brisbane, Calif., focuses on the development and commercialization of health care solutions for organ transplant patients and caregivers.
"It was a pleasure to work with Scott Plank (MediGO founder and chairman) and the MediGO team on such an important endeavor," Chuck Byrge, CEO of Harpeth Capital, said in the release. “As part of CareDx, MediGO will continue to make an impact by delivering lifesaving organs and enabling better outcomes."
Harpeth Capital was founded in 1999 and operates its office on West End Avenue near Midtown.
AllianceBernstein sees revenue increase for quarter
AllianceBernstein has reported financial and operating results for the recently ended quarter, with net revenue up 3.8 percent.
According to a release, AB recorded net revenue of about $1.01 billion for the period. The figure for Q2 2022 was approximately $971.4 billion. Relatedly, the investment management company’s adjusted revenue was $822.6 million.
In addition, AB reported Q2 net income of $60.6 million. The company saw a quarterly profit of 53 cents per share, with earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, at 61 cents per share.
"AB's results reflected generally risk-averse activity as markets transitioned into a higher-rate environment," Seth Bernstein, company president and CEO, said in the release. "That said, global equity markets continued their year-to-date rally, rising throughout the quarter. Net outflows were $4 billion, turning positive in May and June following April's expected $6.2 billion in low-fee institutional redemptions.”
AllianceBernstein (Ticker: AB) shares were trading Wednesday at $32.78. They started the year at $35.33.