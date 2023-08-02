Shares of Louisiana-Pacific were down about 13 percent Wednesday afternoon after the home construction products supplier released quarterly earnings that missed estimates.

According to a release, LP reported earnings of $0.55 per share, missing the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.19 per share a year ago. The figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

Southern_Feb2020.jpg

Brad Southern
Bernstein_Seth_WA2.jpg

Seth Bernstein