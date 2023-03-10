Genesco Inc. has reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year results, with net sales of $725 million for the period essentially flat compared to $728 million in Q4 for the previous fiscal year.
According to a release, net sales for the Nashville-based shoe and clothing accessories retailer increased 7 percent from $678 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Fourth quarter gross margin was 46.4 percent, down compared with 48.9 percent from Q4 2021.
Genesco's operating income for the fourth quarter was $49.8 million, or 6.9 percent of sales, compared with $83.4 million, or 11.5 percent of sales in Q4 2021.
For the fiscal year, net sales decreased 2 percent to $2.38 billion from $2.42 billion in the previous fiscal year but increased 9 percent from $2.2 billion in fiscal 2020, prior to the pandemic.
"Many areas of our business outperformed in fiscal 2023 even as new headwinds emerged and the consumer demand environment rapidly changed,” Mimi Vaughn, Genesco board chair, president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “Record top-line results at Schuh and Johnston & Murphy helped mitigate some of the pressures that weighed on Journeys following its record sales and operating profit in fiscal 2022.
“Our overall performance, which included total quarterly comparable sales improving sequentially through the year, demonstrates the resiliency of our footwear focused strategy and the benefits of our multi-division, multi-channel operating model.”
Genesco shares (Ticker: GCO) ended Thursday trading at $41.30, down 13.5 percent.
TSU reports more than $70M in research funding
Early childcare for Tennessee families and global food security are among the top areas Tennessee State University is focusing on as the university reports continued record growth in research funding.
According to a release, TSU’s external research funding is approximately $70.2 million with four months remaining in the 2022-23 submission cycle. To date, the TSU Center of Excellence for Learning Sciences and the College of Agriculture have received the largest single awards totaling $28.9 million.
For its work with children and families, the TSU Center of Excellence for Learning Sciences received $18,958,417 in federal and state funding. The Center is using the grants to fund childcare and family support programs in Tennessee. Of that amount, nearly $5.3 million came from the Administration for Children and Families, Office of Head Start to support Head Start and two Early Head Start-Child Care Partnership programs; and just under $13.7 million came from the Tennessee Department of Human Services to support the Tennessee Early Childhood Training Alliance and Tennessee Family Child Care Network.
The funding will provide services to 256 children and families and employ approximately 115 staff needed across the state.
“TSU’s continued high research output and funded awards are a true testament to the hard work and commitment of our faculty and staff, especially as we also focus our attention on moving from an R2 to R1, the highest research designation, under the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Learning,” TSU President Glenda Glover said in the release.
Dollar General rebrands pet foot line
Dollar General has reformulated and rebranded its dog and cat food line, Nature’s Menu.
The Goodlettsville-based retail company did not note in a release the cost to undertake the efforts.
This summer, Nature’s Menu will debut a newly reformulated wet pet food, made in the U.S.
“Our team … ensure each private brand item we develop focuses on the needs of our customers and their families. Such is the case with Nature’s Menu,” Jackie Li, DG senior vice president of private brands and global sourcing, said in the release.
Airbnb donates $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity
Airbnb is making a $100,000 gift to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville.
In addition to the $100,000 donation, and according to a release, local Airbnb hosts will help build a Habitat home in North Nashville at the nonprofit’s 58-home Village by the Creek, on May 21. Habitat will be building 19 homes from slab in the first section of the neighborhood.
“Airbnb’s investment is going to help us launch an important initiative around community building that includes several key elements to create an enormous impact and improve the lives of those who live in District 2, one of the most under-resourced districts,” Sherry Stinson, Habitat spokesperson, said in the release. “Airbnb stepping forward in such a fast and major way is a huge statement about the company’s core values and community investments and will make a lasting difference here for generations to come.”
Viviana Jordan serves as Airbnb’s public policy lead for the Southeast U.S. and said, citing Metro figures, that in 2022 short-term rentals generated more than $23 million in local lodging tax revenue, and more than $3.5 million of that revenue helped fund the City’s local Housing Trust Fund.
Since 1985, Habitat of Greater Nashville has built or recycled 1,000 homes locally.
