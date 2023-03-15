Delek US Holdings DK reported fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net income of 88 cents per share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of 82 cents.
In addition, the Brentwood-based energy company reported Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $220.9 million compared with $32.8 million for the same period in the previous year.
Delek revenues increased 44.1 percent year over year to $4.5 billion. The figure topped the Zacks consensus mark of $3.9 billion.
As Zacks reports, DK’s board of directors approved an increase of 1 cent per share in the regular dividend, bringing the quarterly dividend to 22 cents per share.
Pinnacle sees loans increase, per 2022 report
Pinnacle Financial Partners has released its 2022 Annual Report, with the Nashville-based financial company having seen the value of its loans increase from $23.4 billion in December 2021 to $29 billion in 2022.
Pinnacle’s most recently added markets — Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Birmingham and Huntsville — generated $1.77 billion in loans in 2022, the report notes.
In addition, and for the calendar year, total deposits ($35 billion) grew by 11.7 percent, while revenue ($1.5 billion) increased by 16.4 percent. Pinnacle had $42 billion in assets at the close of the year.
According to the 160-page report, Pinnacle maintains its No. 1 market share in Nashville. The company is No. 3 in market share in Memphis and Roanoke (Virginia) and No. 4 in market share in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Greensboro-High Point (N.C.).
Pinnacle is led by President and CEO Terry Turner and Chairman Rob McCabe.
Vanderbilt’s The Wond’ry launches 10-week free program
Vanderbilt University’s The Wond’ry has launched a “Climate Innovation Accelerator” program.
According to a release, the free 10-week program engages minority-led/owned nonprofits and small businesses to “identify innovative sustainability opportunities within their mission to equip entities to be more future-fit and climate-ready for those they serve.”
The accelerator was co-created and is led by Jaclyn Mothupi, director of social innovation at The Wond’ry.
Participants include leadership of Recycle & Reinvest, Tennessee Solar Energy Association, Tristate Minority Supplier Development Council, The Housing Fund, Urban League of Middle Tennessee, Resource Facility Solutions, SourceMark Medical, Perfectly Cordial, A&M Marketplace, F.I.N.D. Design and Emergency Response Team.