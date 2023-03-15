Delek US Holdings DK reported fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net income of 88 cents per share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of 82 cents.

In addition, the Brentwood-based energy company reported Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $220.9 million compared with $32.8 million for the same period in the previous year.

