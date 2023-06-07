Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has reported quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share, missing the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.33 per share.
According to Zacks, this compares to earnings of $1.29 per share from the third quarter of 2022.
The Q3 report number is 9.02 below the figure Zacks has forecast.
A quarter ago, the Lebanon-based restaurant operator was expected to post earnings of $1.33 per share when it actually produced earnings of $1.48, delivering a surprise of 11.28 percent, Zacks reports.
Over the last four quarters, Cracker Barrel has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times.
In addition, Cracker Barrel posted Q3 revenues of $832.69 million for the quarter, missing the Zacks consensus estimate by 1.47 percent. This compares to year-ago Q3 revenues of $790.2 million, an increase of 5.4 percent. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates two times during the last four quarters.
"Our third quarter results included solid comparable store restaurant sales growth of 7.4 percent compared to the prior year [number],” Cracker Barrel President and CEO Sandra Cochran said in a company release.
“Although this was below our expectations as a result of the casual dining traffic declines that occurred toward the end of the quarter, I was pleased that we outperformed the Black Box Intelligence Casual Dining Index for the fourth consecutive quarter.”
Cracker Barrel shares (ticker: CBRL) have added about 2.7 percent of value since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 11.3 percent. The shares ended Tuesday trading at $92.87, down $4.43 per share (4.55 percent).
Fortitude Life and Annuity Solutions lays off 200
Brentwood’s Fortitude Life and Annuity Solutions will see the permanent layoff of 200 employees.
According to a document filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the layoffs will begin on July 31, with further cuts anticipated on Sept. 30 and Dec. 31.
The employees are not represented by a collective bargaining agreement, and the company notified the state of the layoffs on June 2.
According to its website, Fortitude Life and Annuity Solutions works with international companies related to life, annuity, and property and casualty insurance.
Fortitude Life and Annuity Solutions operates additional locations in Jersey City, New Jersey, and Bermuda.
Fortitude Life and Annuity Solutions is affiliated with Bermuda-based Fortitude Re group, which in May announced the signing of a $28 billion reinsurance agreement with Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.
David’s Bridal cuts statewide employee roster
Formal wear chain David’s Bridal has laid off its 206 workers in Tennessee, including those at its Cool Springs and Rivergate Mall locations.
According to a document filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the layoffs will begin on June 12 and continue through Aug. 11. The employees are not represented by a collective bargaining agreement.
The other David’s Bridal shops in Tennessee are located in Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Memphis and Murfreesboro.
The layoffs come as David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy in April. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Penn., the company is owned by Los Angeles-based global asset management firm Oaktree Capital Management.
