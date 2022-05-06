Brentwood-based CoreCivic has reported first quarter results, with net income of $19.0 million, or $0.16 per share.
According to a release, the figure compares with a net loss in the first quarter of 2021 of $125.6 million, or $1.05 per share.
This follows Q4 earnings per share of $0.48, which bested the $0.45 consensus but decreased from the Q4 2020 $0.63 per share figure.
In addition, the private prison and detention center management company posted total revenue of $453 million for the quarter.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $83.0 million for the period, compared with $41.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in EBITDA was primarily due to shareholder litigation expense in the prior year quarter, the release notes.
“We continued to generate strong cash flow during the first quarter, despite a few short-term headwinds, including earnings disruption from the commencement of a large new state contract at our La Palma Correctional Center in Arizona and a challenging labor market,” Damon Hininger, CoreCivic president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “For long-term value creation, we remain focused on executing our debt reduction strategy. We've made great strides in the last year, reducing our total net debt by nearly $450 million, which positions us to begin returning capital to shareholders in the near future.”
Shares of CoreCivic (Ticker: CXW) closed Thursday at $11.99, down 12.67 percent on a trading day during which the Dow lost more than 1,060 points (about 3.1 percent of its value).
Vanderbilt maintains AAA bond rating
Vanderbilt University’s bond rating continues to be AAA as designated by the credit agency Fitch Group
Vanderbilt.edu reports that Fitch affirmed in a recent release its top rating on publicly traded revenue bonds totaling $116 million and that were issued on behalf of the university by Metro Nashville government.
Fitch also assigned the university a AAA issuer default rating.
Major factors Fitch noted were Vanderbilt’s “very strong demand” and “well-diversified revenues.”
Vanderbilt is rated AA+ and Aa1 by S&P and Moody’s, the other two major credit rating agencies, respectively.
Finn rebrands local office previously known as DVL Seigenthaler
The Nashville office of New York-based Finn Partners is retiring its DVL Seigenthaler identity seven years after the latter entity became a part of the former.
Finn (stylized as “FINN”) operates 27 offices in major markets, including 13 in the U.S. Nashville is the hub of its Southeast operations. Of note, the marketing and public affairs company’s Southeast operations include more than 140 employees located in seven states and an office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“The past seven years have been a time of exceptional expansion and transformation for FINN in the Southeast, as our legacy agencies have been bolstered by our global reach and collaborative culture,” Beth Courtney, Finn managing partner for the Southeast, said in the release. “With deep reverence for the DVL Seigenthaler brand and the respective histories it represents, we are delighted to move forward as FINN Partners, which reflects the totality of our global reach and the robust integrated marketing services that benefit our clients.”
Finn Partners recently ranked third among PR firms in the Southeast region, according to O’Dwyer’s public relations firm rankings based on 2021 revenues. FINN was ranked fifth the year prior.
In addition to New York and Nashville, Finn offers offices in Atlanta, Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Guam, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Orange County, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Vancouver and Washington D.C.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.