Louisiana-Pacific has announced quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.07 per share.
According to a release, the figure compares to earnings of $5.08 per share for the same period of a year ago.
Zacks reports the quarterly number represents an earnings surprise of 385.71 percent.
A quarter ago, the Nashville home construction materials supplier was expected to post earnings of $0.58 per share when it, instead, produced earnings of $0.61, delivering a surprise of 5.17 percent.
During the past four quarters, Louisiana-Pacific has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times.
In addition, LP posted revenues of $584 million for the quarter ended March, missing the Zacks consensus estimate by 7.90 percent. The mark compares to year-ago revenues of $1.34 billion.
LP has bested consensus revenue estimates only once in the last four quarters, Zacks notes.
In terms of the Zacks industry rank that assesses 250-plus sectors, its building products-wood industry ranks in the bottom 4 percent.
"Single-family housing starts were down nearly 30 percent in the first quarter," Brad Southern, LP chair and CEO, said in a company release. "Despite this challenging market, siding sales were flat to prior year quarter, with price increases offsetting lower volume, and the OSB [oriented strand board] segment delivered positive EBITDA."
Louisiana-Pacific shares have added about 0.8 percent since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 7.3 percent. Following the company’s report on its earnings, shares of LP (ticker: LPX) ended Wednesday trading up 3.85 percent.
CoreCivic sees year-over-year net income drop
CoreCivic has reported net income in the first quarter of $12.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, the company announced this week.
According to a release, this compares with net income in the first quarter of 2022 of $19 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.
Adjusted for special items, adjusted net income for the Brentwood company in Q1 was $14.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income in the first period of 2022 of $17.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $73.7 million in the first quarter, compared with $83.0 million in Q1 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $73.7 million for the period, compared with $80.8 million in the same quarter of 2022.
Funds From Operations (FFO) was $36.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the first quarter, compared to $41.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in Q1 2022. Normalized FFO, which excludes special items, was $38.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the first quarter, compared with $41.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the first period of 2022.
CoreCivic saw total revenue of $458 million for the quarter. The figure was $453 million for the same period last year.
“We are pleased to report first quarter results that were in line with our expectations, while we continue to operate through a challenging labor market and execute on our long-term capital allocation strategy,” Damon Hininger, CoreCivic' president and chief executive officer, said in the release.
CoreCivic shares (Ticker: CXW) began the week trading at $8.78 and ended Thursday’s session at $8.37.
Ryman Hospitality sees net income increase
Ryman Hospitality Properties has reported first quarter net income of $61.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, marking four consecutive quarters of profitability, according to a release.
According to a release, the Nashville company’s hospitality segment achieved record first quarter revenue of $424.4 million. Relatedly, the segment achieved a record Q1 average daily rate (ADR) of $238, an increase of 3.8 percent from the Q1 figure of 2022 and an increase of 18.3 percent from the mark of the first period of 2019.
During the quarter, RHP booked more than 348,000 gross advanced group room nights for all future years, at an ADR of $251, an increase of 9.1 percent over the Q1 2022 ADR for future bookings and 22.9 percent more than the first quarter 2019 ADR for future bookings.
The company declared a cash dividend of $1.00 per share for quarter, an increase from the $0.75 per share for the first quarter of 2023.
“Both sides of our business are off to a great start in 2023,” Mark Fioravanti, RHP president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “We set multiple records in our hospitality and entertainment segments as the trends we saw during the last three quarters of 2022 continued in this first quarter. Our core group customers continued to travel at more typical pre-pandemic levels and our resorts remained popular leisure destinations, which contributed to strong rate growth and robust outside the room spending across our portfolio.”
RHP shares (Ticker: CXW) began the week trading at $89.64 and ended Thursday’s session at $92.39.