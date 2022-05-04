Locally based equipment lender Caterpillar Financial Services Corp., a private subsidiary of equipment manufacturer Caterpillar Inc., reported a jump in revenue in the first quarter of 2022.
Revenues reached $652 million, up $13 million from the mark of the same quarter of 2021, according to a release. Cat Financial profits totaled $143 million in the first quarter, up 2 percent from the figure of the first quarter of 2021.
Most of the increased revenue was thanks to returned or repossessed equipment, the company set, partially offset by lower financing rates.
New business retail volume reached $2.78 billion in the first quarter, a drop of 1 percent from the number of the same period in 2021 in part due to lower volumes in the Asia/Pacific and mining sectors.
"The Cat Financial team continues to focus on execution of our strategy and supporting our customers with financial services solutions," Dave Walton, president of Cat Financial, said in the release. "With strong portfolio health, we continue to deliver solid operational results."
The publicly traded Caterpillar Inc. is based in Peoria, Illinois.
McNeely Brockman Public Relations partner named to committee
McNeely Brockman Public Relations partner Kelly Brockman has been appointed to the 2022 Executive Committee of the Public Relations Society of America Counselors Academy.
According to release, Counselors Academy is a national professional interest section of PRSA that focuses on the business of agency PR. Its entrepreneurial members are owners or senior managers of leading independent firms in the U.S. and Canada. The Counselors Academy’s programs foster networking, mentoring and learning.
Brockman is a 20-year public relations veteran of agency, government and nonprofit work. She founded MBPR with her father Mark McNeely in June 2018 with a focus on strategic communications, media relations and crisis communications. MBPR was spun out of MP&F Strategic Communications.
“I am honored to have this opportunity to collaborate with other agency owners and leaders,” Brockman said in the release. “PRSA Counselors Academy has proven itself to be a valuable resource and opportunity to learn from leaders in the business of agency PR.”
VU’s Carrasco named American Academy of Arts and Sciences member
The American Academy of Arts and Sciences has announced that Vanderbilt University biomedical science professor Dr. Nancy Carrasco has been elected as a member.
Carrasco was elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 2015 and to the National Academy of Medicine in 2020.
Carrasco’s research has focused on molecular endocrinology, gene transfer, diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and public health.
Carrasco is among AAA&S’s 261 new members in 2022. She joins 17 current or former Vanderbilt faculty members who have been elected in the past.
Carrasco received her M.D. and master’s degree in biochemistry from the National Autonomous University of Mexico in her native Mexico City and completed postdoctoral training at the Roche Institute of Molecular Biology. Before joining Vanderbilt in 2019, she was a member of the faculty at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Yale School of Medicine.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.