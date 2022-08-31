Kirkland's has reported second-quarter financial results, with net sales of $102.1 million down 8.6 percent compared to the $114.8 million mark of Q2 2001.
Gross profit in the second quarter was $18.5 million, or 18.1 percent of net sales, compared to $39.7 million, or 34.6 percent of net sales, from the figure of the prior year.
Q2 EBITDA was down $17.5 million compared to income of $5.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter saw a loss of $16.4 million compared to income of $5.1 million from Q2 2021.
Net income in the second quarter was $25.7 million, or a loss of $2.02 per share, compared to net income of $600,000, or earnings of $0.04 per share, from Q2 of the prior year.
The Brentwood-based specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings closed four stores during the period to end the quarter with 356 stores.
"For the remainder of fiscal 2022, we are focused on improving our liquidity position and appropriately managing our inventory,” Steve "Woody" Woodward, Kirkland's president and CEO, said in the release. “As the broader consumer environment remains volatile, we also plan to continue actively adjusting our promotional strategy to drive sales and work through our inventory."
The earnings report release comes after Kirkland’s stock saw some rollercoaster-like movement during a four-day span Aug. 15-18, with prices up and down more than 25 percent at times. Shares (Ticker: KIRK) were at $3.90 on Aug.15, hit $7.19 on Aug. 17 and were down to $3.69 (a dip of about 5.6 percent from the mark of the previous trading day) on Tuesday.
John Lawrence, an equity research analyst covering specialty retail companies for the Memphis office of New York-based The Benchmark Company, said he expects the second half of the year for Kirkland’s “to improve with better merchandise availability and the start of the fall harvest and holiday season.”
Ed's Supply pays undisclosed sum for Mississippi company
Nashville-based HVAC/R distributor Ed's Supply has acquired Oxford, Mississippi, peer Controlled Temp Supply for an undisclosed sum.
According to a release, Controlled Temp Supply (CTS) will rebrand as Ed's Supply.
Ed's Supply operates as a division of Atlanta-based Heritage Distribution Holdings, which is led by CEO Alex Averitt and is backed by middle-market private equity firm Gryphon Investors.
CTS joins the Heritage Distribution platform, marking the fourth acquisition completed by HDH during Gryphon's ownership. HDH's brands of HVAC/R distributors operating across the Midwest and Southeast include, in addition to Ed's Supply, Wittichen Supply and Benoist Brothers Supply (which includes Nu Comfort Supply).
"Controlled Temp Supply has built a reputation as a trusted partner to its suppliers, known for quality customer service in the Oxford area,” Tucker Byram, president of Ed's Supply, said in the release. “CTS fits well with our approach and further extends the Ed's footprint into the Northern Mississippi market."
Founded in 1957, Ed’s operates 19 locations in Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas.
Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors has more than $9 billion of assets under management.
Moving Forward taps Northington as chair
Moving Forward has announced Ashley Northington as the new chair of the locally based regional transportation solutions organization.
She has served as the vice chair of Moving Forward since January 2020 and will succeed Todd Rolapp, who served the past four years as chair.
Northington currently serves as senior vice president and managing director for the RW Jones Agency. Prior to that, she founded and was director of DENOR Brands + Public Relations. She will be joined on Moving Forward’s coordinating committee, which serves as the organization’s leadership and governing body, by Al Pramuk, Gresham Smith; Curtis Johnson, Tennessee State University; Erin Hafkenschiel, Think Tennessee; and Jack Gaughan, RE/MAX Choice Properties.
