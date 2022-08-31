Kirkland's has reported second-quarter financial results, with net sales of $102.1 million down 8.6 percent compared to the $114.8 million mark of Q2 2001.

Gross profit in the second quarter was $18.5 million, or 18.1 percent of net sales, compared to $39.7 million, or 34.6 percent of net sales, from the figure of the prior year.

