Kirkland's Inc. has reported first quarter gross profit of $28.3 million, compared to $40.3 million for the same period in the prior year.
According to a release, net sales for the quarter were $103.3 million, with comparable sales decreasing 15.8 percent. The percentage of net sales related to gross profit dipped to 27.4 percent from 32.6 percent.
The Brentwood-based home décor and furnishings retailer totaled adjusted EBITDA of a loss of $5.8 million and ended the period with a cash balance of $5.4 million, $35.0 million in outstanding debt and total liquidity of $45.4 million.
For the period, Kirkland’s repurchased $6.3 million worth of shares, or 3.8 percent of the company's outstanding shares.
The company closed one store to end the quarter with 360 locations.
"Our first quarter 2022 results reflect continued macroeconomic headwinds hampering consumer demand for home décor and furnishings," Woody Woodward, president and CEO of Kirkland's Home, said in the release. "We were impacted by the shift in consumer spending stemming from rising interest rates, inflationary pressures and geopolitical conflicts that adversely affected our customer traffic and sales.
“We also continued to deal with constraints across the supply chain, particularly heightened freight and transportation costs, which pressured our margins,” he added. “While we are disappointed with our results, we are still executing upon our long-term transformation strategy and making progress in areas that are within our control.”
Shares of Kirkland's (Ticker: KIRK) started the trading week at $5.80 and ended Thursday's session at $4.93, down 1.6 percent after having started the day at $5.00.
Truxton adds two to board
Truxton Trust Co. has announced that Claiborne Richards Jr. and Derek Young have been elected to its board of directors.
Richards served as CEO and founder of naviHealth Inc. from January 2012 to December 2021. NaviHealth, which is focused on improving the health care experience for seniors, was acquired by United Health Group in May 2020.
Prior to founding naviHealth, Richards served in executive roles at Healthways Inc. and practiced corporate and securities law at Bass, Berry & Sims PLC.
Young is the president and CEO of YMG Enterprises LLC, a Nashville-based consultancy and has experience in leadership, strategy, diversity, equity and inclusion, and performance management. His clients have included AARP, AT&T, Bass Pro, Bridgestone, Caleres, Cal State Fullerton, Duluth Trading, Eli Lilly, Girl Scouts, Habitat for Humanity, HCA, Nissan, Tractor Supply, the State of Tennessee and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“We are very fortunate to have these proven leaders join our team,” said Tom Stumb, Truxton Trust Co. chairman of the board and CEO. “We are constantly striving to make our company better and we believe that Clay and Derek will help us do that.”
Truxton Trust was founded in 2004 in Nashville and is a subsidiary of financial holding company Truxton Corp.
Airport slated for The Pharmacy Burger
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden is eyeing a Nashville International Airport presence, Nashville Business Journal reports, citing a Metro building permit.
The Pharmacy opened in 2011 in East Nashville at 731 Mcferrin Ave. and features a menu heavy on burgers, craft beer and soda fountain beverages.
The Pharmacy’s also operates downtown at Assembly Food Hall at Fifth + Broadway.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.