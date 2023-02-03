Vanderbilt University will begin this month making extensive upgrades to its utilities and other infrastructure.
Vanderbilt.edu reports the Central Utilities Initiative will provide enhancements to support various Vandy United projects, the Highland Quad Residential Colleges that will be built along 25th Avenue South, and other future university projects.
Among the planned upgrades are an increase in capacity for utility generation related to the construction of the Highland Chilled Water Plant and substation, which is being designed to achieve LEED certification. The facility will unfold at the recreation field on 25th Avenue South next to the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center.
As part of the university’s FutureVU, the project will include the burying of overhead utilities, road improvements and an enhanced pedestrian-centric environment, comparable to the improvements made on the campus’ West End Neighborhood in 2019.
“Although it won’t be as visible to the community as other capital projects, the Central Utilities Initiative will have a far-reaching impact, helping us achieve our sustainability goals and enabling us to build facilities that drive our research and education mission,” VU Vice Chancellor for Administration Eric Kopstain told vanderbilt.edu.
Cat Financial sees 7% year-over-year revenue increase
Caterpillar Financial Services Inc. has reported revenues of $2.73 billion for 2022, an increase of $172 million, or 7 percent, compared with $2.56 billion for 2021.
According to a release, profit was $535 million for the year, an increase of $30 million, or 6 percent, compared with $505 million for 2021.
Cat Financial profit before income taxes was $731 million for 2022, an increase of $36 million, or 5 percent, compared with $695 million for 2021.
During 2022, retail new business volume was $11.36 billion, a decrease of $1.74 billion, or 13 percent, compared with $13.10 billion for 2021. The decrease was driven by lower volume across all segments with the exception of an increase in Latin America.
"We are very pleased with the performance of our business during 2022, especially the health of our global portfolio ending the year with the lowest year-end past due percentage in over 15 years,” Dave Walton, president of Cat Financial and senior vice president with the financial products division of Caterpillar Inc. "The Cat Financial team remains committed to supporting our customers and executing our strategy.”
Cat Financial offers offices and subsidiaries located throughout North and South America, Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe.
Alcoholic beverage company opens Franklin office
California-based Saxco International LLC, which provides services related to bottling, labeling, capping and packaging for the alcoholic beverage industry, is opening an office in Franklin — a move that will carry $2.5 million in economic impact.
Nashville Business Journal reports the company is looking to create 100 jobs via the effort, citing a state economic development database. Saxco is slated to receive a $1 million state grant for the hiring, pending future state approval.
The Saxco office is located at the Mallory Green building at 3401 Mallory Lane, NBJ reports.
Now 90 years in business and led by Tim Nugent, Saxo works with brewers, wineries, distilleries and some food manufacturers. It is home to about 250 employees.
Connecticut-based Atlas Holdings LLC is the parent company of Saxco.