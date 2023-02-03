Vanderbilt University will begin this month making extensive upgrades to its utilities and other infrastructure.

Vanderbilt.edu reports the Central Utilities Initiative will provide enhancements to support various Vandy United projects, the Highland Quad Residential Colleges that will be built along 25th Avenue South, and other future university projects.

