Ryman Hospitality Properties has announced quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 per share.

According to a Zacks release, this compares to a loss of $0.03 per share from the mark of Q2 2021 for RHP, known for its Gaylord hotels, resorts and convention centers, as well as Ryman Auditorium.

Gaylord

Gaylord facility in National Harbor Maryland
Walton

Dave Walton

