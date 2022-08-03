Ryman Hospitality Properties has announced quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 per share.
According to a Zacks release, this compares to a loss of $0.03 per share from the mark of Q2 2021 for RHP, known for its Gaylord hotels, resorts and convention centers, as well as Ryman Auditorium.
This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of 4.59 percent for the Nashville-based hotel and resort real estate investment trust, Zacks reports. A quarter ago, Zacks expected RHP would post FFO of $0.88 per share when it actually produced FFO of $0.63, 28.41 percent below projections.
During the past four quarters, RHP has surpassed consensus FFO estimates three times.
RHP posted revenues of $470.2 million for the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.64 percent. The figure compares to revenues of Q2 2021 of $170.86 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates three times during the last four quarters.
“Our hotel business set multiple all-time records this quarter as the strategic actions we took in the early days of the pandemic and the capital investments we have made in our assets over the last five years continue to show meaningful results,” Colin Reed, RHP chairman and CEO, said in a company release.
“Remarkably, we achieved these record results with recovering hospitality occupancy levels that are approximately 5 points below our pre-COVID levels,” Reed added. “We are particularly pleased with the improvement we have seen in group travel and are encouraged by the pace of hotel bookings production and lead volumes. These results, along with continued healthy leisure demand and the strong desire of groups to return to their pre-COVID meeting cadence, are indicators that our hotel business is in prime position for a strong back half of the year and additional upside in the years ahead.”
Ryman Hospitality Properties shares have lost about 3.7 percent since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's decline of 13.3 percent, Zacks reports.
Cat Financial sees Q2 revenues increase 3%
Cat Financial has reported second-quarter 2022 revenues of $668 million, an increase of $22 million, or 3 percent, compared with $646 million in the second quarter of 2021.
According to a release, Q2 2022 profit was $143 million, an increase of $1 million, or 1 percent, compared with $142 million for the same period of the previous year.
The increase in revenues was primarily due to $20 million from higher average financing rates and $18 million from returned or repossessed equipment, partially offset by $15 million from lower average earning assets.
Second-quarter 2022 profit before income taxes was $199 million, an increase of $10 million, or 5 percent, compared with $189 million in Q2 2021.
Cat Financial saw during the quarter retail new business volume of $3.10 billion, a decrease of $429 million, or 12 percent, from the mark of the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was driven by lower volume across all segments with the exception of an increase in Latin America, the release notes.
"Cat Financial's second-quarter results reflected strong portfolio performance," Dave Walton, Cat Financial president and senior vice president with responsibility for the financial products division of Deerfield, Illinois-based Caterpillar Inc. "The global Cat Financial team continues to focus on providing financial services solutions to Caterpillar customers and dealers worldwide."
Symphonic acquires Streaming Promotions
Independent music distribution company Symphonic Distribution has announced the acquisition of Streaming Promotions.
Terms of the deal between the two Nashville-based companies were not disclosed in a release.
Founded in 2015, Streaming Promotions offers more than 3,000 clients. Past clients of streaming promotions include Baha Men, Enrique Iglesias, For King & Country, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Judah & the Lion, Daughtry and Tim McGraw.
Symphonic Distribution was founded in 2006 by music producer Jorge Brea and also offers offices located in Tampa, Los Angeles, Miami, the Caribbean, Colombia, Brazil and Africa. The company is home to 135 employees, with 15 in Nashville.
