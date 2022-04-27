Tenet Healthcare Corp., a Dallas-based company with a major Nashville presence, has released its first quarter results — showing increased net income.
The company’s net income was $139 million, compared to $97 million in the first quarter of 2021, according to a release. This amounts to earnings per share of $1.27 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.90 for the first quarter of 2021.
The organization saw an 8 percent increase versus figures of Q1 2021 in same-facility system-wide ambulatory surgical cases, reflecting continuing volume recovery from the impact of the pandemic, particularly in orthopedic and gastrointestinal procedures, according to a release.
Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 was $888 million, compared to $777 million for the same time frame last year.
“We had a strong start to the year, generating adjusted EBITDA above our expectations and further improving our balance sheet in the quarter,” Saum Sutaria, Tenet CEO, said in the release.
Ascend announces board updates
Tullahoma-based Ascend Federal Credit Union has announced the reelection of three members to its board of directors for three-year terms: Lucy Matthews, Valerie Molette and Mark Rigney.
In addition, board member Andy Flatt has been named Ascend’s treasurer, according to a release.
“Lucy, Valerie, Mark and Andy will help us further the goal of remaining Middle Tennessee’s most-loved financial institution,” Ascend President and CEO Caren Gabriel said in the release. “They truly understand what it means to be Ascend members and have the organization’s best interests at heart.”
Matthews, who has been an Ascend member and served on the board since 2018, is an associate professor in the marketing department at Middle Tennessee State University. Before that, she worked at Trine University.
Molette, a member of Ascend since 2014, has served on the Ascend board of directors since 2019. She is managing director of workplace experience and a digital and future work strategy leader at Deloitte Services. Molette earned both her master’s degree in business administration and bachelor’s degree in biology from Tennessee State University.
Rigney has been a member of Ascend for 48 years and served on the board of directors since 2014. He is also the vice president of global future of work corporate transformation at Jacobs Engineering since 2020. Previously, he served in several different operations, technology, research and design positions at Jacobs Technology, Aerospace Testing Alliance and Rawlings Sporting Goods and Worth Inc.
Rigney earned his master’s degree from the University of Tennessee Space Institute and bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Technological University.
Flatt has been a board member since 2016, serving previously as vice chairman of the board of directors. He has been a member of Ascend since 1981. A longtime health care executive with 36 years of experience, Flatt is currently the senior vice president and chief information officer of National Healthcare Corp.
Flatt earned his bachelor’s degree from Lipscomb University.
Ascend board members for 2022 are:
· Pat Eagan, chairman
· Lucy Matthews, vice chairman
· Andy Flatt, treasurer
· David Elrod, secretary
· Ray Guzman
· Janet Marshall
· Valerie Molette
· Mark Rigney
· Anthony Taylor
Members re-appointed to the Ascend supervisory committee for 2022 are:
· Joshua Johns, chairman
· Charlie Dillingham, secretary
· Anthony Taylor
Dock Local opens at Assembly Food Hall
Officials with downtown’s Assembly Food Hall and Fifth + Broadway have announced the addition of seafood restaurant Dock Local.
Dock Local is based in Dallas, with its specialties including lobster rolls, decadent lobster mac, hot crab queso and house made pickles. Brett Curtis serves as CEO of Dock Local’s parent company.
“It has always been our plan to bring innovative New England-style seafood to Nashville,” Kulsoom Klavon, vice president of curation at The Food Hall Co. (parent company of Assembly Food Hall), said in the release. “Dock Local owner, Brett Curtis, knows delicious seafood and has incredible relationships with suppliers.”
Assembly Food Hall offers about 100,000 square feet, housing more than 30 eateries and bars, and Skydeck on Broadway, a concert venue and rooftop bar. The facility is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.