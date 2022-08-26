Dollar General has released quarterly earnings of $2.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 per share.
According to Zacks, this compares to earnings of $2.69 per share from the same period of a year ago.
This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.71 percent. Zacks last quarter projected DG would post earnings of $2.32 per share when it actually produced EPS of $2.41, 3.88 percent more than anticipated.
Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times.
In addition, Dollar General posted revenues of $9.43 billion for the quarter ended July 31, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.27 percent. The mark compares to year-ago revenues of $8.65 billion.
The company has topped consensus revenue estimates three times over the last four quarters.
Dollar General shares have added about 4.9 percent of value since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's decline of 13.1 percent.
“We are pleased with our second quarter results,” Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s soon-to-retire chief executive officer, said in a company release. “The quarter was highlighted by same-store sales growth of 4.6 percent, a slight increase in customer traffic, accelerated growth in market share of highly consumable product sales, and double-digit growth in EPS.”
Inc. 5000 list includes 64 Middle Tennessee companies
The 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, with 64 Middle Tennessee-based companies included on the list.
Franklin-based Harvestone Group is the highest-rated mid-state company on the list, ranking No. 22.
Complete Health Partners, at No. 31, is the highest-ranked Nashville company.
Of note, six of the 64 Middle Tennessee entities on the list are members of the Nashville chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization:
1. pH-D Feminine Health (Ranked No. 1,429) – CEO Deeannah Seymour
2. Wesley Financial Group (Ranked No. 1,764) – CEO Chuck McDowell
3. Ncontracts (Ranked No. 2,235) – CEO Michael Berman
4. Orange Thread Media (Ranked No. 2,412) – CEO Luke McElroy
5. MediCopy Services (Ranked No. 3,298) – CEO Elliott Noble-Holt
6. REN Dermatology & Laser Center (Ranked No. 3,991) – CEO Jennifer Lee
“As the largest EO chapter in the U.S. and the third largest globally, we're never surprised, but always thrilled to see our members on this list,” EO Nashville President Ginger Jones said in a release. “We’re proud that our members are representing Nashville on a national stage as the city continues to establish its standing as an entrepreneurial hub.”
Companies are ranked in the Inc. 5000 based on the percentage growth of their annual revenue over a three-year period, from 2018 through 2021. To qualify, businesses must be based in the United States, be privately held, independent, for-profit and not a subsidiary or division of another company. Revenues in 2018 must have been at least $100,000 and at least $2 million in 2021.
