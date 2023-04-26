Inscorp Inc. has reported third quarter earnings of $343,000 or $0.11 per share.
According to a release, quarterly earnings for the Nashville lender that is the parent of InsBank were down $783,000, or $0.27 per share, versus those of the same period the prior year.
Contributing to the decline, the bank added $750,000 to its provision for loan loss reserves during the quarter, compared to $125,000 in the same period the prior year. A decline in net interest margin, primarily due to a full quarter of Paycheck Protection Program loans yielding 1 percent, also contributed to reduced operating earnings.
Year-to-date earnings totaled $1,624,000, or $0.55 per share.
"Pandemic effects remain the financial story of the last couple quarters, with margin having declined and loan loss reserves being built up," Jim Rieniets, InsBank president and CEO, said in the release. "Fortunately, our deposit portfolio is steadily repricing downward and loan yields are stabilizing, so we expect margin to improve in the near term.
"While we expect to continue growth of our loan loss reserve, loan deferments and modifications actually decreased during the quarter and portfolio stress testing gives us confidence in moving ahead with our organic growth plans.”
Capstar misses earnings estimate
Capstar Financial Holdings has announced quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, missing the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.40 per share.
According to a release from Zacks, this compares to earnings of $0.48 per share from the mark of a year ago and an earnings surprise of 25 percent below expectations. A quarter ago, the Zacks consensus estimate reported the Nashville bank holding company would post earnings of $0.49 per share when it actually produced earnings of $0.47.
Over the last four quarters, Capstar has not been able to surpass consensus EPS estimates, Zacks reports.
In addition, Capstar posted revenues of $29.49 million for the first quarter, missing the Zacks consensus estimate by 3.54 percent. This compares to year-ago revenues of $30.23 million. The company has not been able to beat consensus revenue estimates during the last four quarters.
Zacks reports Capstar Financial shares have lost about 17.7 percent of value since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 8.2 percent.
Truxton sees quarterly net income rise
Nashville private banking company Truxton Corp. has announced first quarter net income attributable to common shareholders of $4.3 million, or $1.47 per diluted share.
According to a release, this compares to $4.2 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the number of the same quarter in 2022.
Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter rose by 2 percent and 1 percent, respectively, compared to the mark of the first quarter of 2022.
In addition, loans rose by 1 percent to $626 million at quarter’s end compared to $619 million on Dec. 31, 2022. The loan figure was up 24 percent compared to $505 million on March 31, 2022.
Total deposits decreased by 4 percent from $808 million at Dec. 31, 2022, to $771 million at March 31.
“Truxton performed well in the first quarter of 2023 despite continued financial market turbulence,” Tom Stumb, Truxton chairman and CEO, said in the release. “In light of recent banking industry turmoil, it is important to highlight that our conservative asset liability management has always been a key pillar of strength for our business. Volatility in stock and bond markets also continues to be a headwind.
Truxton Corp. is the parent company for Truxton Trust Company, which provides services to high-net-worth entities.
LP to acquire assets of peer company subsidiary
Louisiana-Pacific has inked a deal to acquire the assets of Canada-based Forex Inc. subsidiary Wawa OSB Inc.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
The transaction includes a manufacturing facility in Wawa, Ontario, that will be converted into an LP SmartSide Trim & Siding mill. With the addition of approximately 400 million square feet of capacity, LP's total siding capacity will increase to 2.7 billion square feet annually.
Post-conversion, the mill will become LP's largest single-line siding mill, the release notes.
The deal is expected to be completed in early May, subject to court approval and customary closing conditions.
"LP SmartSide Trim & Siding has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years, becoming one of the fastest-growing siding brands in the United States. In response to customer demand, we continue to expand our capacity across North America to position SmartSide for long-term growth.” Jason Ringblom, LP executive vice president and general manager of siding, said in the release.
LP shares have gained 11.1 percent during the past month compared with the Zacks building products – wood industry’s 5.9 percent growth.
