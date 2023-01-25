The Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild has announced the launch of the Tennessee Ale Trail, a mobile pass that gathers points for each brewery visit.
According to a release, more than 60 guild members are participating in the free digital passport program in an effort to encourage support of Tennessee’s craft breweries. Many of the breweries include local farm ingredients in their brews.
Craft beer fans will access the trail “passport” using a mobile website and accrue points as they visit participating breweries. After earning enough points, users can redeem points for prizes, including stickers, hats and T-shirts.
“The Tennessee Ale Trail is a fun way to track your Tennessee brewery adventures,” Sharon Cheek, Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild executive director, said in the release. “When you drink local beer, you’re directly supporting small businesses and Tennessee agriculture.”
CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. has reported net income of $10.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.
According to a release, the figure compares with net income of $8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the previous quarter and net income of $12.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the Q4 2021.
For Q4, CapStar reported net income of $39 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, compared with $48.7 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Total revenue was $31.2 million for Q4 compared to Q3 revenue of $28.8 million.
Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter were 1.31 percent and 11.78 percent, respectively. Fourth quarter results include a $700,000 recovery related to an operational loss that occurred in third quarter 2022.
Tim Schools, CapStar president and chief executive officer, said the company’s investments in Chattanooga and Knoxville approached $450 million in loans, net interest margin expanded due to a rise in rates as well as an emphasis on disciplined pricing, and a an office was added in Asheville, North Carolina.
“With the year’s strong performance and our focus on capital management, we were pleased to return a record $17.9 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends,” Schools said.
Shares of CapStar (Ticker: CSTR) have dropped to $16.80 from $18.14 during the past five trading days and were down 1.8 percent on Tuesday.
Montecito Medical buys six buildings in Kansas City area
Nashville-based Montecito Medical has announced the acquisition of a six-building portfolio in the greater Kansas City marketplace.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed in a release.
Discover Vision Centers was the seller and anchor tenant. The buildings represent a cumulative total of 95,769 square feet.
The portfolio acquisition expands Montecito’s footprint in the Kansas City area. Previously, the company had acquired two medical office properties and two veterinary office properties in the metro area.
“We are excited to cap off another pace-setting year with the acquisition of this outstanding portfolio of properties that are advantageously situated in attractive and fast-growing areas of the Kansas City market,” Bryan Brown, Montecito Medical senior vice president of acquisitions, said in the release.
Since 2006, Montecito has completed transactions involving more than $5 billion in medical real estate.