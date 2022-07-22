Tractor Supply Company has released its second quarter earnings, with the Brentwood-based rural lifestyle retailer seeing earning per share at $3.53, a 10.7 percent increase compared to the mark of the same period in 2021.
According to a release, net sales for the second quarter increased 8.4 percent to $3.9 billion from $3.6 billion in Q2 2021. Comparable store sales were up 5.5 percent, as compared to an increase of 10.5 percent in the prior year's second quarter.
Operating income increased 8.1 percent to $525 million compared to $485.9 million for the same period in 2021.
"Tractor Supply had a strong second quarter that was in line with our expectations with record results on both sales and earnings,” Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team’s outstanding focus on serving our customers with the products and services they need … allowed us to capture broad-based market share during the quarter.”
Asurion undergoes layoffs
Nashville-based Asurion LLC could lay off as many as 1,000 employees, Nashville Business Journal reports.
The layoffs have decreased Asurion's global workforce by less than 5 percent, the company told NBJ. About 1 percent of employees in Tennessee have been downsized.
Asurion employs between 25,000 workers, NBJ reports, citing figures found on the company website. As such, a 5 percent job reduction would be the equivalent of about 1,150 to 1,250 positions.
NBJ reports Asurion ranks among the 20 largest employers in the greater Nashville area, with approximately 4,000 employees (down roughly 600 from the mark of 2020).
Vanderbilt Alumni Association board adds president, two other members
The Vanderbilt Alumni Association has welcomed three members to its board.
According to vanderbilt.edu, Anu Pardeshi has begun a two-year term as president of the board. Pardeshi, a locally based senior vice president of middle market banking at Truist, succeeds Tim Warnock, who now is serving as an alumni trustee on the Vanderbilt University Board of Trust. Pardeshi holds three degrees from VU.
In addition to serving on the Alumni Association Board since 2017, Pardeshi has volunteered on the Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management Alumni Board and the Owen Corporate Committee. In addition, Pardeshi’s wife, Natalie Curcio, is an adjunct assistant professor of health policy in the VU School of Medicine.
Jay Harris, of Atlanta, is a partner at King & Spalding, specializing in health care. Harris served on the Vanderbilt Law School Alumni Board for more than 15 years and co-chaired the Atlanta alumni group. He has also been a longtime volunteer in helping interview prospective students. He hold three degrees from VU.
Chad Gervich, of Los Angeles, is a television writer and producer currently working with Paramount+ and HBO Max. Gervich is the co-founder of Vandy-in-Hollywood, a professional network of students and alumni working or aspiring to work in the entertainment industry. He earned one degree from VU.
