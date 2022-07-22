Tractor Supply Company has released its second quarter earnings, with the Brentwood-based rural lifestyle retailer seeing earning per share at $3.53, a 10.7 percent increase compared to the mark of the same period in 2021.

According to a release, net sales for the second quarter increased 8.4 percent to $3.9 billion from $3.6 billion in Q2 2021. Comparable store sales were up 5.5 percent, as compared to an increase of 10.5 percent in the prior year's second quarter.

