Louisiana-Pacific has reported quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.58 per share.
According to a Zacks release, this compares to earnings of $2.24 per share from the Q4 of a year ago.
Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times.
In addition, the Nashville-based home construction materials supplier LP posted revenues of $705 million for the quarter ended December 2022, missing the Zacks consensus estimate by 0.23 percent. This compares to year-ago revenues of $992 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates two times over the last four quarters.
Louisiana-Pacific shares have added about 9.5 percent since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 6.2 percent, Zacks reports.
According to an LP release, net sales from continuing operations decreased by 16 percent to $705 million, including a 14 percent dip due to lower oriented strand board (OSB) prices.
In addition, siding net sales increased by 38 percent to $385 million — a fourth quarter record. And OSB net sales decreased by 45 percent to $257 million, including 34 percent from lower OSB prices.
Income from continuing operations decreased by $180 million to $10 million ($0.14 per diluted share), inclusive of a non-cash pension settlement charge of $78 million.
Adjusted EBITDA was $100 million, a decrease of $178 million.
"The fourth quarter was a strong end to another record year for the Siding business, with 38 percent sales growth compared to Q4 of last year," LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern said in the company release. "Inflationary pressures continue to present headwinds, housing starts have softened, and OSB prices remain depressed after falling steeply in the fourth quarter. However, … I am bullish about the long-term fundamentals for housing, and very confident that LP's strategy of growth specialization will continue to deliver value in 2023."
Oracle establishes Meharry scholarship
Austin-based tech giant Oracle has granted the Meharry Medical College School of Applied Computational Sciences $500,000 in scholarship funds as a part of its Diversity and Inclusion “Inspire Your Future” initiative.
According to a release from Meharry, the funds will support 10 Meharry School of Applied Computational Sciences students admitted in Fall 2023 and Fall 2024, with the recipients to be eligible to receive $25,000 toward their education at Meharry.
The Meharry School of Applied Computational Sciences offers a Master of Science degree in data science and Master of Science and doctoral degrees in biomedical data science.
“I see firsthand the vigor, interest and raw capabilities that our young Black and Brown students have in the data science fields,” Dr. Fortune Mhlanga, dean of the Meharry School of Applied Computational Sciences, said in the release. “But I also see the discouragement that can come when understanding how to finance their degree.
“The Oracle IYF Scholarship will give these students the ability to not only receive needed financial help, but to expand their professional network and gain invaluable work experience via the internship at Oracle.”
Traci Wade, Oracle group vice president, global head of diversity and inclusion, said that in addition to awarding student scholarships, Oracle provides support to HBCUs through executive sponsorship of their engineering schools, in-resident teaching, providing guest lectures and professional development, hosting senior design expos and organizing hackathons.
NHA names three board members
Nashville Humane Association has announced the appointment of Jamie Engstrom, Nancy Floyd and Laura Pnewski to serve as members on the local not-for-profit shelter’s board of directors.
Engstrom serves as global CIO and senior vice president, global information services at Caterpillar Inc.
Formerly editor-in-chief at Post sister publication Nfocus Magazine, Floyd is a senior account manager at Hall Strategies.
Pnewski serves as director of omni channel merchandising and customer initiatives at Tractor Supply Company.
“We are excited to welcome Jamie, Nancy and Laura to the Nashville Humane Board,” Laura Baker, NHA executive director, said in the release. “Each new member brings a deep and diverse skillset to our group that will be invaluable toward forwarding our mission of promoting animal welfare and fighting pet homelessness throughout our community and abroad.”
