Tractor Supply Company has posted third quarter earnings of $2.10 per share, up 7.7 percent compared to the number of the same period of 2021 and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09.

Zacks reports Tractor Supply management has raised its 2022 outlook to more accurately reflect the recent acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home. That deal, recently finalized (read here), is expected to contribute $75 million to sales for the Brentwood-based retailer in the fourth quarter and for 2022.

Hal Lawton
Tony Wisniewski

