Tractor Supply Company has posted third quarter earnings of $2.10 per share, up 7.7 percent compared to the number of the same period of 2021 and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09.
Zacks reports Tractor Supply management has raised its 2022 outlook to more accurately reflect the recent acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home. That deal, recently finalized (read here), is expected to contribute $75 million to sales for the Brentwood-based retailer in the fourth quarter and for 2022.
Tractor Supply shares have lost 16.6 percent year to date; however, Zacks reports the shares remain ahead of the industry’s 42 percent drop.
In addition, Tractor Supply net sales increased 8.4 percent year over year to $3.27 billion but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28 billion.
The company’s gross profit rose 7.4 percent, to $1.16 billion, compared to the Q3 mark of 2021, with its gross margin having contracted 32 basis points to 35.6 percent.
Operating income increased 3.1 percent to $306.4 million compared to $297.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.
“Tractor Supply delivered another record quarter as we continued to gain market share and extended our trend of consistent and stable net sales and earnings growth. In a dynamic environment, the underlying health of our business remains resilient given our needs-based, demand-driven product categories, best-in-class customer service and customer relationship management capabilities,” Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply president and chief executive officer, said in a company release.
T.I.E. Industrial announces transaction
La Vergne-based T.I.E. Industrial — an aftermarket supplier of CNC parts, refurbished industrial robots and general automation repair has acquired the assets of the Robots.com website and the RobotWorx name.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
The asset acquisition expands the T.I.E. brand, leveraging experience in robotic equipment sales, repair and service to position Robots.com as an end-to-end partner in manufacturing automation. Robots.com is a resource for research and source automation solutions.
“This acquisition comes at a critical time as the market for robotics is experiencing 25 percent and higher growth per year in certain industries,” Tony Wisniewski, CEO at T.I.E., said in the release. “Our company is uniquely positioned to take advantage of that growth with a proven, repeatable solution to help ease supply chain delays and labor shortages.”
According to Zion Market Research, the global industrial robotics market is estimated to grow to $81.4 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate of approximately 11.8 percent.
T.I.E. has diagnosed and repaired CNC and general automation parts from FANUC, Siemens, Mitsubishi, ABB and more than 200 manufacturers.
Buntin turns 50
Nashville-based advertising agency Buntin celebrated 50 years of doing business this week.
The company, then known as, The Buntin Group Inc. was founded in 1972. Today, the agency (stylized as “BUNTIN”) is home to a staff approaching 150 people and annualized billings of $200-plus million, according to a release.
Founded by Jeffrey Buntin Sr., Buntin operates in the Railyard District about one mile east of downtown. Jeffrey Buntin Jr. serves as CEO.