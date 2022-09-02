Genesco has announced quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share.
According to a Zacks release, this compares to earnings of $1.05 per share from the mark of 2021.
The Q2 number represents an earnings surprise of 126.9 percent. A quarter ago, Zacks expected the Goodlettsville-based shoe and hat retailer would post a loss of $0.09 per share. Instead, Genesco generated earnings of $0.44, delivering a surprise of 588.9 percent.
During the past four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times
In addition, Genesco posted revenues of $535.33 million for Q2, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.84 percent. The figure compares to year-ago revenues of $555.2 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates two times over the last four quarters.
"We are pleased with our second quarter performance, which combined with our first quarter results, represent a strong start to Fiscal 2023 on top of last year's stimulus-induced spending environment,” Mimi Vaughn, Genesco board chair, president and chief executive officer, said in a company release. “While we've seen nicely improved trends through August and we saw a good start to the back-to-school season, sales didn't achieve levels contemplated in our previous guidance.
According to Zacks, Genesco shares (Ticker: GCO) have lost about 11.8 percent of value since 2022's start versus the S&P 500's decline of 17 percent. The shares were down more than 6 percent in mid-day trading.
ServisFirst Bank Nashville has announced it has reached more than $1 billion in local assets.
The announcement comes as ServisFirst is now more than one year established as the first tenant at Broadwest, having started operations in the Midtown office tower in 2021.
ServisFirst started its Nashville office in 2013 and has grown from two employees to more than 30. Bradford Vieira serves as ServisFirst regional CEO and president.
Parent entity ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is based in Birmingham.
