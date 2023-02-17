CoreCivic has announced financial results for the fourth quarter, with net income of $24.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared with net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $28 million, or $0.23 per diluted share.

According to a release, the Brentwood-based private prison operator saw total revenue of about $1.84 billion and net income of $122.3 million for 2022. Revenue was approximately 1.86 billion in 2021.

Screen Shot 2023-02-16 at 4.41.04 PM.png

Damon Hininger
Wade-Peery.png

Wade Peery

Tags