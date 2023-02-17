CoreCivic has announced financial results for the fourth quarter, with net income of $24.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared with net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $28 million, or $0.23 per diluted share.
According to a release, the Brentwood-based private prison operator saw total revenue of about $1.84 billion and net income of $122.3 million for 2022. Revenue was approximately 1.86 billion in 2021.
Total revenue for Q4 was $471.43 million compared to $472.13 million in the same period of 2021.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $87 million in Q4, compared with $97 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $87.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $103.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
“We are pleased to have closed out 2022 with another strong financial performance in a difficult environment, which allowed us to make meaningful progress towards the debt reduction goals we have set,” Damon Hininger, CoreCivic president and chief executive officer, said in the release.
Hininger said the company reduced its outstanding debt balance by over $287 million in 2022, and on Feb. 1, repaid in full the $154 million outstanding balance on its 4.62 percent senior notes originally scheduled to mature on May 1.
“Since announcing our updated capital allocation strategy in the summer of 2020, we have cut our overall debt in half, or by over $1 billion due to the strong and stable cash flows generated in the business,” he said. “Having made significant progress on our debt reduction strategy, we began returning capital to shareholders during 2022 through a new share repurchase program. During the year we repurchased 6.6 million shares, representing over 5 percent of our outstanding shares, at a total cost of $74.5 million.”
FirstBank invests in Zippy
Nashville-based FirstBank has announced an investment in fintech company Zippy.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
Zippy, which offers digital loans for buyers of manufactured homes, is available in Texas, Arizona, Kansas, Missouri, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Indiana and Michigan and plans to more than double its footprint this year.
The release notes many of the loans Zippy helps customers access are for manufactured homes in master-planned communities that provide swimming pools, workout facilities and playgrounds.
"FirstBank has extensive experience in manufactured home lending and has invested in fintech partnerships that enable us to offer innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers," Wade Peery, FirstBank chief innovations officer, said in the release. "In today's housing market, finding new paths to affordable homeownership is critical. This partnership will make buying a home possible for many new individuals and families."
Zippy was co-founded by CEO Ben Halliday and COO and President Jordan Bucy, who left careers at JP Morgan after jointly acquiring a manufactured home community.
EO Nashville honors Lipscomb student-entrepreneur
Aidan Miller, a student at Lipscomb University and founder of Kwizera Coffee, has won the regional Global Student Entrepreneur Awards competition hosted by the Nashville chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization.
According to a release, Miller received a $3,500 cash prize and advanced to represent the region at the National GSEA Competition.
Kwizera Coffee sells coffee from Rwanda via mobile coffee carts that can be rented for offices or events. Proceeds benefit the KULA Project, which works with coffee farmers across Rwanda and runs a 15-month business fellowship program that provides industry training on business investment and life and leadership skills.
Miller and five other student entrepreneurs presented their businesses, leadership skills and entrepreneurial practices to a judging panel of EO members and sponsors that included NOW CFO and Director Craig Cook, Wizard Creations President Luke Freeman, Nashville Entrepreneur Center SVP of Connections Anthony Ragland and EO Nashville GSEA Chair David Frederiksen.
“I am beyond grateful for this amazing opportunity to participate in this competition and to be recognized for my hard work and dedication,” Miller said in the release. “I am looking forward to using this win as a steppingstone to further my goals and continue to make a positive impact. EO has been so helpful throughout this process, and I am thankful for their support of young entrepreneurs.”
The other five student competitors were:
• Anna Belle Skidmore (Runner up and last year’s regional winner), Lipscomb student and founder of Granola’d
• Lily Corley (tied for 3rd place), Lipscomb student and founder of Bespoke Expressions
• Rishabh Praveen Saran (tied for 3rd place), Vanderbilt student and founder of EZread
• Baxter Brown, Belmont student and founder of Muze
• Nicholas John Regas, Lipscomb student and founder of Enerza
Founded in 1994, EO Nashville bills itself as the largest chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization in America and the third largest in the world. The chapter comprises over 320 members whose companies average $11 million in annual sales and employ an average of 47 employees, for a total of $3.6 billion in annual sales and more than 19,000 employees chapter-wide.
EO Nashville membership is reserved for owners of businesses that generate at least $1 million in revenues annually. The chapter also offers a Catalyst program for companies with less than $1 million in revenue.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.