National Health Investors has announced financial results for the first quarter, with net income of $8.4 million, or $0.18 per share.
According to a release, the per-share earnings figure of Q1 2021 was $0.78.
The Murfreesboro-based real estate investment trust reported funds from operations of $50.4 million, or $1.10 per share, for the quarter. Revenue was $71.3 million for the period.
"We continue to make steady progress on our portfolio optimization and expect that majority of our initiatives will be completed in the first half of this year,” Eric Mendelsohn, NHI president and CEO, said in the release. “While we expect to provide some assistance to our operators throughout this year, our visibility has improved significantly — which is why we provided annual guidance in April."
Tivity misses Q1 estimates
Tivity Health has reported first quarter financial results, with the Franklin-based company seeing a profit of $581,000.
According to a release, Tivity posted net income of $0.01 per share and earnings of $0.40 per share.
Zacks Investment Research, based on analysts surveyed, was estimating earnings of $0.42 per share.
In addition, Tivity saw revenue of $127.5 million for Q1. Zacks expected $133.2 million in revenue for the wellness services company.
Lewis CEO sells to shareholders
Shareholders with Mobile, Alabama-based marketing and communications company Lewis have announced the acquisition of the firm from longtime CEO and owner Larry Norris.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
Norris, who served the company for more than 40 years, will remain as chairman and adviser to new CEO Ellen Faulkner. Lewis also operates offices in Brentwood and in Birmingham.
The release notes Faulkner, who was most recently senior vice president and managing director, will lead an eight-member shareholder group of senior managers from all three of the firm’s offices. Lewis’ new shareholder group includes Gary Brandon, Jake Fagan, Robert Froedge, Ken Wilson, Val Holman, Spencer Till and Carlton Wood, with each assuming the title of executive vice president.
During his tenure, Norris led Lewis’ expansion into Birmingham and Nashville, growing the company to 130 associates who manage more than $100 million in marketing investments annually.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
