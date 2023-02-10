i3 Verticals Inc. has reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 31, with the Nashville-based payment processing services company having posted revenue of $86 million, an increase of 16.4 percent over the figure of the prior year's first quarter.

According to a release, net income was $200,000, compared to net loss of $3.7 million in the prior year's first quarter.

