i3 Verticals Inc. has reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 31, with the Nashville-based payment processing services company having posted revenue of $86 million, an increase of 16.4 percent over the figure of the prior year's first quarter.
According to a release, net income was $200,000, compared to net loss of $3.7 million in the prior year's first quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA was $23.6 million, an increase of 29.3 percent over the mark of Q1 in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was 27.4 percent, compared to 24.7 percent for the mark of the prior year's first quarter.
Diluted net loss per share available to Class A common stock was $0.01, compared to diluted net loss per share available to Class A common stock of $0.11 in Q1 2021.
“The first quarter of our fiscal year 2023 produced fantastic results and we are proud to share them with the market,” Greg Daily, i3 Verticals chairman and CEO, said in the release. “Revenue and adjusted EBITDA continued to set records and annualized recurring revenue continued to outpace other revenue streams."
Walker Lumber & Supply lands national award
Nashville-based Walker Lumber & Supply Inc. has been named “Dealer of the Year” by trade media company LBM Journal.
According to a release, Walker Lumber & Supply received the national award in the $50 million to $100 million in revenues category.
There are more than 35,000 lumber and building material retailers nationwide.
Walker Lumber & Supply Inc. has grown from $22 million to $77 million in annual revenues since 2016 when entrepreneurs Ray Hayles and Scott McMillan purchased the company. Since then, revenue has increased by more than 300 percent and payroll has increased by more than 400 percent.
“It’s a testament and celebration of all our team members who truly take our mission to heart,” Hayles said of the award in the release. “It’s like winning the Heisman Trophy in our industry as we continue to become a company of extremely talented individuals with diverse backgrounds. We are proud of … the steadfast and loyal customer base that is making our community better every day.”
Walker Lumber & Supply was established in 1949, and has grown from 32 employees in 2016 to more than 70 today in its 30,000 square foot headquarters located on Thompson Lane in the One Hundred Oaks area.
Work starts on mixed-use Aureum in Cool Springs
Chartwell Hospitality and Southstar officials have announced they have broken ground on their $500 million Aureum mixed-use project in Williamson County.
According to a release, Aureum will be a 22-acre development, with the first phase to consist of 355 residential units for sale and rent on land Chartwell Residential will develop. The development will include office space, retail, restaurants and two hotels. In addition, Aureum will offer more than five acres of open space designated for parks, biking and walking trails. Aureum buildings will rise up to 12 stories.
The development site sits at the southwest corner of the intersection of Carothers Parkway and McEwen Drive in Cool Springs.
“We are the first-to-market with an all-in-one entertainment, hospitality and residential community that hasn’t been seen before in this area,” Rob Schaedle, Chartwell Companies president, said in the release. “Studies done by the city predict Cool Springs will be the gateway to a popular and highly accessible submarket of Franklin, and we expect Aureum to be a popular choice for residents.”
Glenn McGehee serves as Southstar president.
Work was originally set to have started on Aureum in the first quarter of 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic, in part, having negatively impacted the effort (read here). It has since undergone various design changes.