Nashville-based construction materials company Louisiana-Pacific Corp. has reported its financial results for the recently ended quarter, with net sales having decreased by 3 percent to $1.13 billion compared to the figure of the second quarter of 2021.
According to a release, siding solutions net sales increased by 24 percent to $356 million, while OSB (oriented strand board) net sales decreased by 14 percent to $673 million.
Income for the quarter decreased by $138 million to $348 million ($4.28 per share). Income from discontinued operations increased by $26 million to $37 million ($0.45 per share).
Adjusted EBITDA was $491 million, a decrease of $174 million; adjusted EBITDA including discontinued operations was $535 million, a decrease of $149 million.
"Despite ongoing raw material inflation and logistics challenges, LP's teams consistently executed our strategy to meet sustained customer demand,” LP Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern said in the release. “While we are monitoring inflation and interest rates closely, so far we see few signs of diminished demand for our products."
SmileDirect sees revenues drop for quarter
SmileDirectClub Inc. has reported revenue of $126 million for the just-ended second quarter, a 17 percent decrease compared to the mark of the first quarter of the year and a decrease of 27.8 percent over figure of the same period in 2021.
According to a release, net loss of $65 million was an improvement of $8 million compared to mark of the first quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $10 million over the figure of the prior year period.
Adjusted EBITDA was $23 million, an $11 million improvement over the figure of the first quarter of the year, and a decrease of $1 million compared to the mark of Q2 2021.
Earnings per share were $(0.17), an improvement of $0.02 over the year’s first quarter and a decrease of $0.03 compared to Q2 of the prior year.
“Despite top line challenges, our cost control actions taken in the first quarter reduced our expense base and minimized the impact to our bottom line, while delivering an improving cash flow result during the second quarter,” David Katzman, SmileDirectClub chief executive officer and chairman, said in the release. “We recognize that reengaging top-line growth through innovation is important to the long-term success of our business.”
Cryoport revenues increase in Q2
Life sciences company Cryoport Inc. has reported revenue for the second quarter of $64.2 million compared to $56.2 million (or 8 percent) for the same period of 2021, a year-over-year increase of 14 percent.
Biopharma/pharma Q2 revenue increased to $51.7 million, up 14 percent (or $6.2 million) compared to $45.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. Revenue from commercial therapies was $4 million, an increase of 22 percent compared to the figure of the second quarter of 2021.
Animal health revenue increased to $9.6 million, up 14 percent (or $1.2 million) for the second quarter compared to $8.4 million for the same period of 2021.
"We delivered a strong performance for the second quarter of 2022 highlighted by overall top-line growth of 14 percent, or 18 percent on a constant currency basis,” Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport, said in the release. “Each of our end markets grew in the double digits during the quarter driven by strong continued demand for all of our products and services.”
Shelton reiterated the company’s previously offered full year 2022 revenue guidance to be between $260 million and $265 million, representing a 17 percent to 19 percent increase over 2021 revenue.
RJ Young acquires Mississippi company
Nashville-based business technology solutions provider RJ Young has announced the acquisition of Mississippi-based Unitech.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
Unitech bills itself as a dealer of digital imaging systems, including multifunctional devices that have the capability to copy, print, fax and scan.
Unitech's seven employees will join the 650-plus RJ Young employees, the release notes. All operations, area offices and team members will remain local.
The acquisition marks RJ Young's fourth transaction in 2022 and 12th in the past five years. The latest is part of the company's aim to expand its technology services into the Vicksburg area.
"At RJ Young, we have always admired the way Unitech has been able to deliver the same superior quality of service that we also strive for," RJ Young President and CEO Chip Crunk said in the release. "The partnership with Unitech will allow us to bring additional technology services to Vicksburg area and beyond."
