Nashville-based construction materials company Louisiana-Pacific Corp. has reported its financial results for the recently ended quarter, with net sales having decreased by 3 percent to $1.13 billion compared to the figure of the second quarter of 2021.

According to a release, siding solutions net sales increased by 24 percent to $356 million, while OSB (oriented strand board) net sales decreased by 14 percent to $673 million.

