National Health Investors has announced quarterly and annual earnings, with the Murfreesboro-based real estate investment trust company focused on senior living facilities having posted revenues of $69.67 million for the period ending in December.
The figure surpassed the Zacks consensus estimate by 1.94 percent and compares to revenues of $81.24 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The company has beaten consensus revenue estimates two times during the last four quarters, Zacks reports.
NHI reported quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.06 per share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.05 per share. This compares to FFO of $1.37 per share from Q4 2020. The figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.
Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted common share for 2021 was $2.44, a decrease of 41.1 percent from the mark of 2020. The release notes the 12-month decline is attributable to a collective $51.8 million in impairment charges recorded on 10 real estate properties either sold or classified as assets held for sale; $28 million in rent concessions granted during the year; nonpayment of $11.4 million in contractual rent for NHI independent senior living brand Holiday Retirement; and a $5.4 million year-over-year increase in non-cash stock-based compensation.
"We are making steady progress on optimizing our portfolio through dispositions, rent restructuring and tenant transitions,” Eric Mendelsohn, NHI president and CEO, said in the release, adding the company has completed the sale of 23 properties for $243.7 million including 19 underperforming senior housing properties for $195.2 million.
“We are in the process of disposing another subset of underperforming properties, which will result in improved senior housing lease coverage with a core group of operators that we look forward to growing with for many years to come," Mendelsohn added.
NHI shares (Ticker: NHI) were trading at $53.05 at mid-day, down 0.66 percent. The shares have lost about 5.2 percent of their value since the year’s start versus the S&P 500's decline of 8.8 percent, Zacks reports.
