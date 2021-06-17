Murfreesboro-based senior care company National Healthcare Corp. has acquired the remaining interest in Nashville-based hospice and palliative care provider Caris Healthcare.
Founded in 2003, Caris provides hospice care to nearly 1,200 patients per day across 28 locations in Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Prior to the most recent transaction, NHC owned a majority stake in the company, with founder and managing director Norman McRae and McRae Investment Company as minority holders. McRae has since resigned from the company.
The move sets up Caris as a wholly owned subsidiary of NHC, bolstering the publicly traded company’s home health division as the industry shifts to caring for patients, especially seniors, in their homes.
The NHC network now spans across 75 skilled nursing facilities, 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital and 73 home care and hospice agencies.
“Caris has been a premier hospice and palliative care provider for many years. We are honored to continue to provide these critical, compassionate services for patients and their families during such a challenging time in their lives,” Steve Flatt, NHC chief executive officer, said in a press release.
