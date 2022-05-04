Louisiana-Pacific has announced quarterly earnings of $5.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.54 per share.
According to Zacks Equity Research, the figure compares to earnings of $3.01 per share from the same period of 2021.
The quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.89 percent for the Nashville-based construction materials supplier, Zacks reports.
During the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times.
Similarly, LP recorded revenues of $1.34 billion for the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.95 percent. The Q1 2021 revenues mark was $1.02 billion.
The company has bested consensus revenue estimates each of the last four quarters, Zacks reports.
In addition, LP said in a company release it saw net sales of its oriented strand board (OSB) increase by 38 percent to $744 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $636 million, an increase of $174 million.
"Siding Solutions sales grew at 17 percent to set a quarterly record while achieving a 25 percent EBITDA margin despite inflationary headwinds and simultaneous capacity expansion projects," LP Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern said in the release. "Higher prices for OSB and [engineered wood products] helped LP achieve its second-highest quarter for adjusted EBITDA, and our ongoing share repurchases resulted in a record quarterly adjusted earnings per share."
LP shares (Ticker: LPX) ended the Tuesday session at $71.95, up a robust 8.92 percent. The shares started the year at $76.90.
