Building products supplier Louisiana-Pacific Corp. has announced healthy third quarter earnings, with sales having increased 53 percent compared to the mark of the same period in 2020.
According to a release, net sales increased $424 million to $1.2 billion.
Net income for the quarter increased by $188 million over the figure of the prior year period to $365 million ($3.87 per diluted share), primarily due to growth in the Nashville-based company’s siding segment revenue and higher OSB (oriented strand board) prices, the release notes.
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 increased by $249 million the same quarter last year to $522 million.
"As expected, the third quarter saw a significant correction in OSB prices and ongoing headwinds from raw material prices and availability,” LP chairman and CEO Brad Southern said in the release. “Despite these challenges, LP earned $522 million in EBITDA and $3.87 per share as siding sales grew by 19 percent, EWP and South America delivered record quarters, and OSB continued to generate exceptional cash flow."
LP stock (Ticker: LPX) was trading at $66.93 per share (down 0.30 percent) late Thursday, up from less than $60 per share at the close of last week. The stock started the year changing hands at about $38.50 per share.
