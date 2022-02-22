Louisiana-Pacific Tuesday reported financial results for both the fourth quarter and 2021, with a year-over-year net sales increase of 63 percent among the updates.
According to a release, net sales for the local building products supplier for Q4 were $132 million, up 15 percent compared to the figure of the same period in 2020.
Net income for the quarter decreased year-over-year by $62 million (or 24 percent) to $194 million ($2.20 per share). The decrease is attributable to the non-recurrence of a $29 million reversal of uncertain tax positions in the prior year, a $23 million drop in adjusted EBITDA and slightly higher depreciation and stock compensation charges, the release notes.
The earnings topped estimates of about $1.86 per share, according to investorsobserver.com.
Net income for 2021 increased by $878 million (or 176 percent) over the figure of 2020 to almost $1.38 billion ($14.09 per share) primarily due to record sales of the company’s oriented strand board products.
Adjusted EBITDA increased in 2021 by about $1.19 million (or 153 percent) over the prior year mark to approximately $1.97 million.
"To meet customer demand for our specialty products and accelerate our strategic transformation, LP plans to invest over $400 million in capital projects in 2022,” LP Chairman and CEO Brad Southern said in the release, adding that those expenditures will help the company grow capacity to produce its SmartSide, ExpertFinish and Structural Solutions products.
The report comes as LP recently announced it has agreed to sell for $50 million its 50 percent equity interest in two joint ventures to Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products Inc. (Read more here.)
LP shares (Ticker: LPX) stood at about $69.25, up 0.18 percent, on moderate volume in afternoon trading.
