One of the top executives at Kirkland’s is preparing to leave the home decor retailer to help lead an arts and crafts company.
Jeff Martin, 42, joined Brentwood-based Kirkland’s in August 2019 as vice president of transformation and was named senior VP of omni-channel retail in January of last year to oversee Kirkland’s store and e-commerce operations after the departure of President and COO Michael Cairnes. He will put in his last day with Kirkland’s Sept. 7.
In a filing with regulators, Kirkland’s officials said Martin has committed to being president of an unnamed privately-owned arts and crafts company based in the Midwest. His job responsibilities, they added, will be divided among other company leaders and the omni-channel role will be eliminated.
Martin is being paid a $375,000 salary this year, and his total 2020 compensation package was worth almost $720,000.
