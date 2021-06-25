Shareholders of Kirkland’s this week elected a former Chico’s executive to the home goods retailer’s board of directors.
Ann Joyce joins the board of Brentwood-based Kirkland’s a little more than a year after she left Chico’s, an apparel retailer where she had been COO and CIO since 2015. Before that, she had spent a dozen years at Aeropostale. The 56-year-old has taken the seat Miles Kirkland, son of company founder Carl Kirkland and a senior vice president at Truxton Trust. Kirkland, 49, had been a director since 2008.
Joyce’s election means two of the Kirkland’s board’s eight directors have recently worked at Chico’s. Longtime Dollar General general counsel Susan Lanigan, who until recently chaired the Tennessee Education Lottery Commission, worked at that company from 2016 to 2018.
In its recent proxy statement, Kirkland’s noted that Joyce brings to the board great experience with information technology and global supply chain systems, factors that will help the company further build out its omnichannel systems. (For more on the evolution of Kirkland’s in recent years, see our CEO of the Year story from March.) Before working at Aeropostale, Joyce also spent time in executive and director roles at Polo Ralph Lauren and clothing maker Garan.
Shares of Kirkland’s (Ticker: KIRK) were up slightly to $23.31 midday Friday. Year to date, they have risen about 40 percent.
