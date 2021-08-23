The leaders of i3 Verticals have signed deals to have three banks sell up to $125 million of the payment processor and business software company’s stock on the open market.
If fully executed at Monday’s prices, the at-the-market program would grow the outstanding stock of Nashville-based i3 by about a fifth. CEO Greg Daily and his team have contracted with Raymond James, Morgan Stanley and BTIG to sell the shares; the banks will get a commission of 3 percent.
Proceeds of the sales will go toward paying down i3’s debt — it owed nearly $120 million in its senior secured facility as of June 30 — as well as funding acquisitions or capital projects and other general corporate purposes. The company also may market some shares of certain executives and other shareholders, in which case it wouldn’t take home any proceeds.
Daily et. al have been busy on the M&A trail of late: Through the first three quarters of i3’s fiscal 2021, they spent $207 million on deals — about $150 million of it in cash — including the biggest buy in i3’s history, the $88 million purchase of East Tennessee-based Business Information Systems. The acquired firms contributed $32 million in revenues, roughly 20 percent of i3’s total, and $891,000 in net income through the end of June.
Shares of i3 (Ticker: IIIV) were down slightly to $27.14 Monday afternoon. They have lost about 20 percent of their value over the past six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.